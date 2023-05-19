Darla Moon New Hire Announcement

BETHESDA, Md., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARETUM Holdings, LLC (ARETUM) a leading government contracting agency expands its Leadership Team by bringing on Darla Moon as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

As the CFO reporting directly to the ARETUM Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Darla is responsible for developing and leading all financial practices and reporting for the company and its subsidiaries. She will drive the financial health of the company and its programs to ensure corporate and customer commitments are achieved.

With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years, Darla brings a wealth of executive leadership experience and expertise in financial management, operations, and strategic planning. Experienced with all facets of Government contracting and Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR), Darla's exceptional leadership skills, will be invaluable in driving the company's strategic objectives and foster continued success.

Before joining ARETUM, Darla served as EVP, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer at Systems Planning and Analysis. She successfully led financial operations and played a pivotal role in driving growth and profitability. Her extensive experience includes overseeing financial reporting, merger and acquisition activities, proposal pricing strategies, and leading teams to achieve scalable skills aligned with organizational growth.

Darla is well suited for this role given her background includes a remarkable ability to streamline processes, enhance financial practices, and deliver tangible results. She has led the successful execution of margin improvement programs, re-engineered accounting systems, and spearheaded post-merger financial integrations, resulting in increased shareholder value and revenue growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Darla Moon as the CFO of ARETUM. Her extensive executive experience in financial management, M&A integration, strategic planning, and team leadership equips her to drive continued excellence in our core finance operations," said, ARETUM CEO Damian DiPippa.

Darla holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an Associates in Accounting from Northern Virginia Community College. She has also completed the Leadership Appraisal Course at UVA–Darden Graduate School of Business Administration. Furthermore, she has been recognized for her outstanding achievements, receiving the Washington Exec Chief Financial Officer of the Year Award in 2022, identified as one of the DCA Live's Star CFOs in 2019, and was selected as a "2012 Professional Women of the Year" by the National Association of Professional Women (NAPW).

About ARETUM Holdings, LLC

ARETUM Holdings, LLC (ARETUM) is a leading government contracting company specializing in technology-enabled mission support services for the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and Civilian agencies. ARETUM provides leading-edge solutions and outstanding service to Federal clients focusing on Next Generation Analytics, Engineering Services, Training Services, IT Systems, Cyber Security, PMO Support, and Financial Consulting. For more information, visit www.aretum.com.

