Two Chairs Recognized as a 2023 Bay Area Best Places to Work

With 50% of U.S. behavioral care providers reporting burnout, Two Chairs emerges as a workplace of choice for therapists interested in practicing at the top of their license

Two Chairs therapists practice evidence, measurement, and outcomes-based care, supported by advanced clinical technology

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Chairs , a modern behavioral healthcare company, has been recognized by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal as one of the 2023 Bay Area Best Places to Work. Select employers from the Bay Area were named winners of the award on May 4, 2023, honored for harnessing exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.

Two Chairs is a modern behavioral healthcare company on a mission to build a world where everyone has access to exceptional mental healthcare. (PRNewsfoto/Two Chairs) (PRNewswire)

This achievement is remarkable when considering Two Chairs in context with the behavioral care workplace today. More than 50% of behavioral health providers report experiencing burnout symptoms , contributing to an annual therapist turnover rate of 30-60% .

Two Chairs believes that therapists are at their best when matched with clients that fit their areas of interest and clinical expertise. The industry-leading and data-driven therapist-client matching process utilized at Two Chairs ensures personalized caseloads for its clinical workforce. As a result, 98% of Two Chairs clients report strong therapeutic alliance , and 90% of Two Chairs clients reach their fourth therapy session. Two Chairs clinicians can also take advantage of professional growth opportunities, wellness stipends, and work flexibility.

Applicants for the Bay Area Best Places to Work award were evaluated and ranked across 5 categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings, and other amenities as well as management practices.

"We're so proud to be recognized as a Bay Area Best Place to Work. It's a testament to our commitment to an inclusive workplace and caring for our caregivers," said Rosemary Jones, Vice President of People at Two Chairs. "We are honored that our employees, spanning from business roles to clinicians, have elected us to this exclusive list, as we continue to work towards becoming the national workplace of choice for mental health care providers."

"We take the professional growth and personal well being of our therapists seriously," added Colleen Marshall, Vice President of Clinical Care at Two Chairs. "This recognition affirms our commitment to providing our clinical team with the most advanced tools, technology, resources and opportunities available on the market today. We look forward to more therapists becoming part of our award-winning culture as Two Chairs expands its footprint nationally."

About Two Chairs

Two Chairs was founded in 2017 with a mission to build a world where everyone has access to exceptional mental healthcare. We're creating a better experience for both patients and clinicians by starting with an in-depth, research-backed matching process to ensure the ideal patient-therapist fit, offering hybrid care that gives patients and clinicians flexibility between in-person and virtual sessions, and measuring outcomes to ensure patients get better faster. With a growing team of 330+ licensed clinicians across 90 areas of expertise, Two Chairs has 22M covered lives.

About 2023 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

