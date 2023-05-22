Aethlon Medical Receives Ethics Board Approval to Add Second Site to its Ongoing Clinical Trial of its Hemopurifier® to Treat Severe COVID-19 in India

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat cancer and life threatening infectious diseases, today announced that it has received Ethics Review Board (ERB) approval from the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), for a second site for its ongoing clinical trial of Aethlon's Hemopurifier® to treat severe COVID-19 in India.

MAMC was established in 1958 and is located in New Delhi, India. MAMC is affiliated with the University of Delhi and is operated by the Delhi government.

"Cases of COVID-19 infection that require hospitalization continue to occur in India. The addition of MAMC as a second high quality clinical site may improve our enrollment of patients who go on to require ICU care for severe infection," commented Steven LaRosa, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical's clinical trial of the Hemopurifier in patients with SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19, in the ICU with severe or life-threatening disease, is designed to enroll up to 15 patients at up to three centers throughout India. The initial site for the ongoing trial is Medanta Medicity Hospital in Gurgaon, India, and currently remains open for enrollment, with one patient treated to date.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and harmful exosomes from blood utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases.

The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

