Panasonic Expands Homeowner Access to Premium Solar Power Products and Warranties with Promotion of New Installers

Newly Promoted Installers in California, Florida, Idaho and Massachusetts Will Offer Homeowners Long-Term Protection With Warranties That Cover Performance, Product and Labor For 25 Years

NEWARK, N.J., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic today announced the promotion of seven Elite and five Premium level authorized solar installers, expanding the number of homeowners who will gain access to the benefits of Panasonic's EVERVOLT® home energy solutions portfolio.

"Panasonic is excited to see the accelerated growth of the Panasonic Installer Program this year with the promotion of new Elite and Premium installers who have demonstrated their commitment to high standards of excellence. The expanded installer network will give more homeowners the opportunity to purchase high quality EVERVOLT solar energy solutions protected by industry leading warranties from a trusted brand with over a century of proven staying power," said David Lopez, National Sales Manager, Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "We are happy to support these installers in growing their businesses and meeting homeowners' increasing demand for residential solar power products."

Elite Installers

American Array Solar & Roofing , Livermore, CA.

Blalock Electric Solar DBA Blalock Electric & Solar Inc , Murietta CA.

EGT Solar , Meridian, ID.

Green Home Systems , Northridge, CA.

NuWatt Energy , Woburn, MA.

Public Service Solar , Naples, FL.

SolarNorcal, LLC DBA Excite Energy, El Dorado Hills, CA.

Premium Installers

Amerigreen Solar , Northridge, CA.

Palomar Solar , Ltd. , Escondido, CA.

RevoluSun Mountain States , Boise, ID.

Solar-Ray, Inc ., Orlando, FL.

West Coast Appliance Services, El Cajon, CA.

The new Premium Installers will now enjoy the benefits of Panasonic's Premium Installer tier, including access to qualified sales leads, marketing assets, training programs and a robust Installer Portal. The newly promoted Elite Installers will gain all the benefits of Premium Installer level as well as first access to new EVERVOLT products and rebates and preferred access to product availability.

Homeowners who purchase from installers enlisted in the program will receive long-term protection for total peace of mind, thanks to Panasonic's long-term warranties. These warranties cover Panasonic solar panels and systems for performance, product, parts, and labor for 25 years and battery storage systems for 10 years when installed by a Panasonic authorized solar installer.

Since its introduction in 2016, the Panasonic Installer Program has continued to provide exclusive benefits and business opportunities to Authorized, Elite and Premium tiers of installers who meet the necessary qualifications and maintain Panasonic's high standard of excellence.

More information for solar panel and battery storage installers can be found at na.panasonic.com/us/solar/installer.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

