Transforming Fukushima into "Region of Recovery": Fukushima Prefecture Releases Video of "Fukushima Now," 12 Years after Great East Japan Earthquake

FUKUSHIMA, Japan, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fukushima Prefectural Government has released a new video showing the present status of the prefecture, 12 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake, on its official YouTube channel. The video features "charms" and "now" in the prefecture as well as Fukushima's vitality and proactive stance toward reconstruction.

It is 12 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake. Fukushima Prefecture has since been striving steadily toward reconstruction while receiving a great deal of support and encouragement from home and abroad. The video shows "Fukushima Now" which keeps on challenging under the slogan: "Making it a reality, one at a time. Fukushima."

The video introduces 12 scenes of current Fukushima 12 years after the triple disaster.

Various reconstruction efforts are made under the slogan: "Making it a reality, one at a time. Fukushima." The number of households relocating to settle in Fukushima in fiscal 2021 more than doubled from the previous year. The number of residents who evacuated within or outside Fukushima dropped below 30,000 in 2022. Seiko Gakuin High School advanced to the best 4 teams in the summer national high school baseball tournament, the first time for the school. Fukushima is aiming for a carbon-free society under the "Fukushima 2050 Carbon Neutrality" declaration. Fukushima is taking up new challenges in six major fields in line with the "Fukushima Innovation Coast Framework" project. The harvest season for the "Akatsuki" peach variety begins in late July. Exports of Fukushima farm products reached a new all-time annual high in fiscal 2021. Of the "Eight Routes in the Fukushima Road Reconstruction and Revitalization" project, two opened in 2022. Fukushima-brewed sake (rice wine) brands won the largest number of gold medals for nine consecutive years in the Annual Japan Sake Awards competition. The "Yuyake Berry" (Sunset Berry), a new strawberry variety developed exclusively in Fukushima over 10 years, made a debut. The JR Tadami Line resumed full-fledged operations for the first time in 11 years. Fukushima will continue to take on challenges in the future to turn it into a "region of recovery."

This is Fukushima Prefecture's official website for information on reconstruction designed to provide information on the latest status of evacuation zones, infrastructure building, the agriculture, forestry and fishery industries, the Fukushima Innovation Coast Framework project, and so on for "global audiences" in "easy-to-find" and "easy-to-understand" ways.

