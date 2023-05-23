Alert Tech SMT Names Troy Schlegel as Director of Production Operations

Industry veteran brings experience to growing U.S.-based contract electronics manufacturer

HOUSTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Tech SMT, a contract electronics manufacturer in Houston, Texas, is excited to announce Troy Schlegel's recent appointment to director of production operations.

A veteran of the electronics manufacturing industry, Schlegel brings more than 30 years of experience to this role. His career began at Texas Instruments in 1989, where he served as a surface mount technology (SMT) line technician. Through the years, he served in a wide range of roles, from equipment operator and maintenance technician to process engineer and director of production engineering. From 2001 to 2015, he led the Hunting (formerly Innova) facility in Houston with a laser focus on high-quality and high-reliability electronics and box build assemblies.

Most recently, Schlegel served as the director of engineering for MacroFab, a Houston-based electronics manufacturing platform. In addition to leading the engineering team and providing manufacturing support, he was responsible for planning, managing and executing the company's move to a new production facility. This experience — his second time to lead a facility expansion — makes him uniquely suited to join the Alert Tech SMT team, as the company is currently in the process of expanding to a 35,000-square-foot facility.

Schlegel's firsthand knowledge and attention to detail will help Alert Tech SMT continue putting out the quality products for which it is known, Chief Operating Officer Brian Laney said.

"Troy possesses an extensive understanding of diverse manufacturing processes, in addition to a talent for documentation and continuous improvement," Laney explained.

As director of production operations, Schlegel will oversee manufacturing production during the move and ensure streamlined process support production in the new facility. He will also be responsible for identifying qualified candidates and leading the production team in the pursuit of Alert Tech SMT's quality commitment to zero item failures. For this, he will draw on decades of experience managing electronics manufacturing teams both locally and internationally.

"Troy is a strong leader with the soft skills required to attract and maintain a workforce that enjoys the work they do," Laney said. "He fits perfectly with our company's ethos and culture."

Schlegel, too, views his new role as a quality fit.

"Alert Tech SMT is a leader in our industry, and they've really made a name for themselves in the surface mount technology sphere," he said. "I'm looking forward to helping facilitate the coming move and continuing to build upon an already solid reputation."

About Alert Tech SMT

Alert Tech is a one-stop shop for printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and surface mount technology (SMT) electronics manufacturing in Houston, Texas. As a full-service electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider with a team of in-house engineers, they specialize in prototyping, low- to mid-volume production, sourcing and reshoring. For more information, visit alerttechsmt.com.

