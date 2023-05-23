EpicQuest Education's Davis College Signs MOU with Chongqing College of Electronic Engineering

International Collaborations Offer Davis College Students Expanded Opportunities

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking college and university degrees in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that Davis College signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with Chongqing College of Electronic Engineering ("CQCEE"), located in Chongqing City, China. The term of the nonbinding MOU is for a period of five years and can be renewed thereafter. The purpose of the MOU between Davis College and CQCEE is to pursue collaborations on research and academic exchange programs.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (PRNewswire)

EEIQ collaborates with international colleges and universities expanding opportunities for Davis College students

In addition, a Supplementary Agreement is expected to be signed with CQCEE where Davis College students can enroll in the '3 + 0' Graphic Design Professional Program at CQCEE, whereby Davis College students who are admitted to the program would take the necessary coursework at Chongqing College for three years, with no additional coursework required on Davis College's campus. Upon completion of the program, students would receive a diploma from Chongqing College and an associate degree certificate from Davis College. A minimum of 50 students per year will be guaranteed by CQCEE to enroll in this program, and Davis College would approve the instructors who teach the graphic design curriculum. Upon graduation, Davis College students can choose to transfer to its university partners to pursue Bachelor's degrees.

Diane Brunner, President of Davis College, commented, "We are excited to be collaborating with a second institution in Chongqing, Chongqing College of Electronic Engineering, to expand international educational opportunities for our students. At Davis College, we provide career-focused programs that develop our students' marketable skills and knowledge to advance their career growth. We believe that our graduates enter the workforce well-prepared with the skills necessary for success. Our mission, as reflected by the memorandum, includes providing meaningful international educational programming to our students that translate into even broader opportunities for employment."

With today's announcement, Davis College has entered into nine MOUs with colleges and universities from Malaysia, Singapore, China and Sri Lanka. It is expected that several of these MOUs will be further developed and finalized as definitive agreements where degree programs and the exchange of students, staff and faculty can occur. The Company believes that its academic collaborative and exchange programs are a key element of its mission of internationalization that provides its students a global learning experience, personal growth and the potential to grow its student base.

A vital component of EpicQuest Education's growth plan is to have its operated colleges, Davis College and EduGlobal College, become increasingly connected to international programs in order to offer enhanced globalized learning to its students as well as pathways to achieve university degrees. The Company's strategic growth plan is to achieve international expansion and to establish EEIQ as a truly international service provider of higher learning.

About Chongqing College of Electronic Engineering

Chongqing College of Electronic Engineering (CQCEE) is a full-time higher education institution that was founded in 1965. CQCEE has 20,000 full-time students who attend its 14 affiliated colleges. The institution's focus is for the advancement of science and technical education with an emphasis on advanced manufacturing and the modern service industry. CQCEE also has cooperative relationships with numerous high technology companies. It has also developed collaborative education agreements with institutions from Australia, Germany, UK and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.cqcet.edu.cn.

About Davis College

Davis College was founded in 1858 and is a private career-training college located in Toledo, Ohio. Davis College offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in numerous fields, and its mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis College offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition, Davis College has agreements with several four-year US universities for 'transfer pathways' that pave the way for its associate degree students to gain admission with the ability to transfer earned course credits. Davis College is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. For more information, please visit https://www.daviscollege.edu/ .

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and college degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit https://www.epicquesteducation.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's ability to enter into the Supplementary Agreement with CQCEE on acceptable terms, and to implement its international strategy as described. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contacts:

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

+1 513-649-8350

info@epicquesteducation.com

Investor Relations:

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David Rudnick

+1 646-694-8538

david.rudnick@preceptir.com

Source: EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EpicQuest Education Group International Limited