First U.S. hospital for children with disabilities automates intake process with 99 percent satisfaction rating among 26,000 patients



SAN MATEO, Calif. and ST. PAUL, Minn., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Notable , the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, and Gillette Children's are excited to formally announce their partnership to streamline and personalize the registration experience for the system's approximately 26,000 pediatric patients and their families. Gillette Children's is using the Notable platform to automate scheduling, pre-visit registration, appointment reminders and clinical intake forms.

Gillette Children’s Deploys Notable’s Patient AI System-Wide to Transform Access to Specialty Care for Children and Their Families (PRNewswire)

Gillette, a specialist in treating children with brain, bone, and movement conditions, as well as other complex medical needs, recognizes the challenges that conventional technologies face in managing the intricacies of the care they provide. By partnering with Notable, a company equipped to handle these complex needs, Gillette is dismantling barriers to care that often arise from manual, repetitive administrative tasks such as paperwork and phone calls.

"As a specialty hospital focused on children with complex conditions, our families have many scheduling and registration needs," said Barbara Joers , President and CEO of Gillette Children's. "It is critical that we remove points of friction from the process and help them navigate care without frustration or long wait times. We are thrilled to partner with Notable to give our families access to care at their own pace, while freeing up our staff to focus on caregiving with compassion."

Notable's intelligent automation platform enables Gillette to simplify the doctor visit experience for patients with intricate scheduling requirements while delivering proactive, personalized care to each family without any increase in staff. Using Notable, the health system is able to better leverage existing information in the electronic health record (EHR) to create personalized experiences unique to each child and their needs. For example, Notable can pre-populate forms with information provided from previous visits for families to review and confirm. As a result, Gillette was able to sunset an existing point solution for appointment reminders. This has created a more integrated, seamless digital experience and increased scheduling volume overall.

Gillette has implemented Notable's Registration and Intake Assistant and Scheduling Assistant across 11 multispecialty clinics, with plans to fully deploy Notable's Scheduling Assistant in the coming months. In one month, front desk staff saved more than five minutes per new patient registration, and three minutes for existing patients. In fact, according to interviews with Gillette nursing staff, one RN at its St. Paul clinic reported Notable saved her 90 minutes in phone calls in 1 week since automating forms for injected spasticity medications – an estimated savings of about 4,680 staff minutes per year. Spending less time on the phone or in the waiting room is transformational for many Gillette families who have to schedule multiple visits at once, often as a series of appointments on the same day or across multiple days.

Notable's platform leverages Patient AI, a unique combination of artificial intelligence (AI), including large language models (LLM), as well as robotic process automation (RPA) that digitize, personalize, and automate hundreds of repetitive administrative tasks. Patient AI continuously reviews millions of data points across medical records and third-party data sets to develop a comprehensive clinical and social understanding of each patient. These insights are automatically translated into personalized recommendations that are surfaced to the patient before, after, and in between encounters through adaptive design without any staff involvement.

As a result, Gillette reports that 99.5 percent of patient families who click the link to start the Notable intake experience successfully complete it. This indicates an intuitively designed, highly personalized experience that engages patient families at precisely the right moment to take action. Further, those who complete the intake process through Notable report 99 percent satisfaction.

"When a child is sick with a rare disease or chronic condition, families have enough to worry about without the burden of navigating a complex healthcare system and completing inconvenient or redundant tasks," said Pranay Kapadia, CEO and co-founder of Notable. "They deserve a seamless healthcare experience in their moments of greatest need. We are proud that Notable's platform is making a difference for families and staff at Gillette Children's."

As part of their partnership, Gillette, a leader in specialty pediatric care, and Notable will co-develop automations and engagement strategies to improve outcomes for children, their families, providers, and staff. Gillette also plans to use Notable's platform for patient self-scheduling, payer-plan selection, and real-time eligibility.

About Notable

Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, is on a mission to optimize healthcare delivery for every patient and caregiver. It is doing so with an unrivaled intelligence engine, Patient AI, that allows Notable to personalize the patient experience and automate over half a million repetitive workflows every day across scheduling, registration, intake, referrals, and authorizations. The result: personalized, streamlined care for patients, the elimination of burdensome manual work for caregivers, and improved financial health for healthcare providers. Based in San Mateo, Calif., Notable is deployed at over 1,000 locations and is backed by leading investors, including ICONIQ Growth, Greylock Partners, F-Prime, Oak HC/FT, Maverick Ventures, and 8VC. Find out why healthcare providers of all sizes, including Intermountain Health, Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), North Kansas City Hospital, and more have partnered with Notable to redefine what's possible in healthcare at notablehealth.com.

About Gillette Children's

Gillette Children's specializes in treating complex brain, bone and movement conditions that begin in childhood. We provide comprehensive services, highly trained specialists, an integrated team approach, family-centered care and a lifetime of services. To learn more, visit gillettechildrens.org.

For more information:

Notable

Gianna Fornesi

gianna@notablehealth.com

Gillette Children's

Nick Hanson

nickhanson@gillettechildrens.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Notable