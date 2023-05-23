GSA awards five-year contract to Hardy Diagnostics

SANTA MARIA, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardy Diagnostics (contract holder 47QSWA22D0077) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a (MAS) Multiple Award Schedule by the United States General Services Administration (GSA). The GSA Department of the Unites States is the procurement arm of the Federal Government. Federal, state, and local government buyers now have direct access to Hardy Diagnostics' manual microbiology solutions through GSA Advantage!®. According to GSA, the MAS offers regulatory compliance, fair and reasonable pricing, fast order placement, and full product and broad service offerings. The MAS contract award comes after GSA conducted an extensive review of Hardy Diagnostics' performance, abilities, and history to ensure that Hardy Diagnostics provides effective and high quality, reliable products to the government.

GSA Advantage (PRNewswire)

Hardy Diagnostics is a 100% employee owned microbiology manufacturer and has been serving laboratories since 1980. Hardy Diagnostics is the only culture media manufacturer with bi-coastal manufacturing sites and maintains nine distribution centers strategically positioned throughout the U.S. to provide fast, reliable, and low cost delivery to its laboratory customers.

Having a "GSA Schedule" means customers have a long-term, pre-negotiated contract with the federal government with an upfront set of mutually agreed-upon terms and conditions. The five-year contract provides federal, state and local government agencies with the ability to cost effectively and efficiently acquire Hardy Diagnostics solutions and services.

"We are grateful for this award because it provides another avenue for agencies to access our services, allowing us to connect with federal buyers quickly and easily," said Hardy Diagnostics President and CEO Jay Hardy. "This is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and quality service our employee-owners provide to support our laboratory partners' missions, and we look forward to continuing this work."

Federal, State, and local agencies can obtain information about Hardy Diagnostics GSA Schedule as well as order directly from the GSA eLibrary (contract number 47QSWA22D0077) on the GSA Advantage web site. Media questions can be directed to Megan Maloney Roesner at roesnerm@hardydiagnostics.com.

ABOUT HARDY DIAGNOSTICS

Hardy Diagnostics is an FDA-licensed manufacturer of medical devices for microbiological testing with an ISO 13485 certified Quality Management System. Hardy Diagnostics manufactures 2,700 products, distributes more than 13,000 products, offers services to more than 10,000 laboratories, exports products to over 80 foreign distributors, and maintains a network of nine distribution centers throughout the United States. Hardy Diagnostics supports the microbiology needs of clinical, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care, as well as the food and beverage industries. The company is 100% owned by the employees who work there. Serving laboratory scientists since 1980, Hardy Diagnostics' mission is to "produce and distribute the finest products for the detection of microorganisms and partner with its laboratory customers to diagnose and prevent disease."

Contact: Megan Maloney Roesner

(805) 346-2766 x. 5845

HDx Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hardy Diagnostics