Infinix NOTE 30 Series Sets a New Standard for Affordable Smartphones with Breakthrough All-Round FastCharge

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today announced the release of its new NOTE 30 Series, which includes the NOTE 30 Pro, NOTE 30 5G, and NOTE 30. This latest offering from Infinix features the brand's hallmark charging capabilities, with an improved All-Round FastCharge solution that can reach up to 68W wired and 15W wirelessly. In addition, the NOTE 30 Series boasts a smooth and responsive 120Hz refresh rate display and an ultra-clear triple camera system with lenses up to 108MP. Furthermore, Infinix has partnered with JBL for upgraded tuned sound, and created Ultra Powerful Signal technology, offering users incredible performance and efficiency like never before on an Infinix device.

The NOTE 30 Series. (PRNewswire)

"At Infinix, we designed the NOTE series with the aim of providing users with a powerful phone that can keep them connected to the world, anytime and anywhere. To achieve this, we developed the first-ever All-Round FastCharge solution, which not only delivers speed but also ensures safety, intelligence, and flexibility. With this solution, users can take charge of their lives in all scenarios, 24/7. All devices have a premium display, ultra-clear camera, JBL-tuned sound system and advanced connectivity capabilities. We are confident that the NOTE 30 Series is a top choice for power users seeking an unbeatable value." - Liang Zhang, Deputy General Manager at Infinix.

Eye-catching design language. (PRNewswire)

The Fast Charge Revolution

Infinix's NOTE 30 Series comes packed with groundbreaking new charging innovations. The NOTE 30 Pro features 68W All-Round FastCharge, which can charge its 5000mAh battery from 1% to 80% in just 30 minutes[1]. It also supports a 15W wireless FastCharge, a first in its price segment. The NOTE 30 and NOTE 30 5G support a 45W All-Round FastCharge which rapidly powers up the devices on the go. All models have unparalleled durability, exceeding the industry average by withstanding 1,000 full charging cycles while retaining 80% of their energy.

The NOTE 30 Series introduces Infinix's all-in-one solution for charging. Reverse Charge enables the device to work as a power bank for other devices in emergency situations. Bypass Charge filters the current to supply power directly to the main board, which controls the phone's temperature, resulting in an average temperature drop of 2℃ - 7℃[2]. These advances in temperature control keep the device cool, allowing users to charge and play games simultaneously. The series also includes Intelligent Power E-IQ further advancing the charging experience with AI algorithms and security measures that protect users from overcharging. Finally, PD 3.0 is fully supported, allowing the charger to fast charge other smart devices alongside the user's NOTE 30 Series device.

The Perfect Companion for Mobile Entertainment

The NOTE 30 Series portfolio of devices features a 120Hz refresh rate display that benefits from Infinix's Smart Refresh and Magellan Engine. These features enable the device to adjust its refresh rate based on the user's scenario, providing a smoother experience while consuming less power. Whether gaming or watching videos, the NOTE 30 Series' display enriches the viewing experience. Moreover, all models include an eye-care mode with TUV Rheinland Certification, which protects users' eyes during extended screen time.

Infinix's NOTE 30 Pro offers a viewing experience like no other. The 10-bit AMOLED display has a peak brightness of 900 nits, a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 1920Hz PWM Dimming, and 360Hz Touch Sampling Rate. This means users can expect a responsive, vibrant display in every situation. The ultra-thin bezels and stereo dual speakers, which are sound by JBL and certified by Hi-Res, make the NOTE 30 Series an industry standout for its audio capabilities.

Next-level Performance

Focusing on performance, the NOTE 30 Series is fully equipped with powerful internals specifically designed to empower the user to get more out of their day. The NOTE 30 Pro and NOTE 30 4G use powerful MediaTek Helio G99 processors, with a 6nm process for energy efficiency and high performance. With Vapor-Chamber Liquid Cooling technology on the NOTE 30 Pro, the device stays cool under pressure, thanks to a patented 10-layer material with a 2,000mm2 chamber area. Meanwhile, the NOTE 30 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm 5G processor and dual 5G SIM support, providing users with lightning-fast 5G speeds.

The NOTE 30 Series is proud to introduce its latest innovation: self-developed Ultra Power Signal (UPS) technology. Designed specifically for weak signal environments, this groundbreaking technology is optimized for weak signal user scenarios, including basements, elevators, suburban areas, and landscape handheld. With a new antenna design and proprietary algorithms, UPS technology greatly improves signal performance in signal jitter, signal dense, and signal weak conditions. It can intelligently switch antennas, accelerate the network, and reduce the lag rate when using low-latency applications such as gaming, downloading content, and watching videos. The NOTE 30 Series has achieved a remarkable up to 40% increase in cellular signal strength and a 100% increase in WiFi signal strength in landscape mode[3], ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted entertainment experience.

Capture With Clarity

Infinix is proud to announce that the NOTE 30 Series features an impressive triple camera system. The Infinix NOTE 30 Pro and NOTE 30 5G come with a whopping 108MP ultra-high pixel primary camera that captures every moment with maximum sharpness and crystal-clear transparency. Meanwhile, the NOTE 30 model is equipped with a 64MP primary camera to cater to different user needs. Additionally, all three devices feature automatic color gradation technology to enhance image quality when under backlighting and glare conditions.

The camera capabilities of the NOTE 30 Series are further enhanced with features such as Dual View Mode, which allows users to capture moments with both front and rear-facing cameras simultaneously. Sky Remap adjusts the sky in photos, while the Street Photography Filter helps users master the art of street photography. With all these features, users can capture stunning images that meet their exact specifications. Moreover, the NOTE 30 Pro's 32MP selfie camera with Style Makeup helps users show off their multi-faceted personality.

Additional Key Features

The NOTE 30 Series boasts an impressive 8GB+256GB of memory, with an Extended RAM technology upgrade of 8GB+8GB (equivalent to 16GB) for superior multitasking performance and storage capabilities.

Running on XOS 13 built on Android 13, the NOTE 30 Series delivers a sleek user interface, new sound design and motion graphics. XOS 13 also offers upgraded PC connection 2.0, Lightning Multi-Window, and Notepad features, ensuring a personalized and intuitive experience.

With the NOTE 30 Series' Multi-Functional Near Field Communication (NFC), users can enjoy the convenience of short-range wireless technologies, making it possible to share payloads of data such as transit passes or charge to credit cards.

Pricing and Availability

The NOTE 30 Pro will cost $269 and is available in Classic Black or Variable Gold with a sleek and durable glass back cover. The cost of NOTE 30 5G and NOTE 30 starts at $239 and $229 respectively, and will be available in Classic Black, Interstellar Blue, or Sunset Gold. Prices and availability for the NOTE 30 Series will vary based on the region.

Download images here:

NOTE 30 Pro

NOTE 30 5G

NOTE 30

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

[1] The data comes from Infinix Labs, and the actual situation may vary due to different use environments.

[2] The data is sourced from Infinix laboratory and tested with subway and PUBG at 25 ℃.

[3] The signal strength improvement is compared with that before optimization and is theoretical data.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infinix Mobility