JULIA GARNER AND SIMONE ASHLEY JOIN GEORGE CLOONEY FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NESPRESSO'S NEW VERTUO TV ADVERT TO SHOWCASE THE PLAYFUL SIDE OF COFFEE

The superstar line up celebrates Vertuo's unforgettable taste and extensive offering to suit every coffee lovers' style



CANNES, France, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nespresso's global brand ambassador George Clooney has been joined by Julia Garner and Simone Ashley in Nespresso's latest TV advert 'The Bet'. The superstars highlight the breadth of flavours and styles in Nespresso's Vertuo range, as George Clooney and Julia Garner jovially compete against each other to guess coffee style choices.

Announced on May 22nd at an exclusive screening taking place during the Cannes Film Festival and on air in various Nespresso markets from the month of June and onwards, the advert is inspired by Nespresso's commitment to provide incomparable coffee experiences and to deliver the best tasting cup at the touch of a button.

The comedic film opens with George Clooney begrudgingly handing over his valet parking ticket, admitting he lost a bet. We cut back to earlier in the evening with George and Julia Garner at a house party and predicting other guests' coffee choices. In enters Simone Ashley to select her coffee, with Julia and George going head-to-head to guess her chosen blend. "Intenso", Clooney decides, while Garner confidently disagrees, "No, cool, definitely ice." Waiting to see their fate, Simone reveals her choice – Ice Leggero. It then cuts to the big reveal – Julia and Simone have teamed up, and George has been outsmarted by his co-stars. As the two women drive off in Clooney's sleek convertible car they have just won, he looks hilariously disgruntled and attempts to ride away on Garner's less glamorous vintage scooter. He lost the bet.

Speaking behind the scenes while shooting the film, George Clooney said: "Working with Julia Garner and Simone Ashley was great and we all had the opportunity to inject our own personalities into the film. I don't like to take myself too seriously, so I didn't mind being outwitted by the two of them, even if it was me who ended up wearing the bright pink motorcycle helmet. I think I pulled it off well."

Commenting on her first commercial appearance for Nespresso, Julia Garner said: "I consider myself an unofficial Ambassador for coffee, so working on this Nespresso campaign alongside such incredible talent was a dream! I loved the playfulness of the script and the overall tone of the film, which seemingly affirmed my suspicion that I definitely align my coffee flavors to whatever mood I'm feeling in the moment."

Simone Ashley added: "We had so much fun shooting this and there was a lot of laughter on set. I love the balance of wit and glamour in Nespresso's TV adverts and always with a reminder to recycle!"

Melanie Brinbaum, Chief Brand Officer at Nespresso said: "We are very excited to reveal our new campaign, bringing together George Clooney, Julia Garner and Simone Ashley for the first time. It brilliantly showcases the superior coffee styles that can be created through our Vertuo range, giving customers the unforgettable taste of Nespresso's coffee every time. Matching people's personalities and moods to their drinking profiles really encapsulates what Vertuo is all about – there's a coffee for every moment. And we'll always take the opportunity to engage our customers into recycling their Nespresso capsules."

A coffee to suit every mood and taste

With over thirty blends and numerous coffee styles, from short espressos to longer cups, to iced or functional coffees, Vertuo provides coffee lovers with incomparable coffee experiences for every moment, at the touch of a button The coffee range features some of the finest Arabica and Robusta beans to deliver an intense, smooth and layered taste, providing superior coffee quality and infinite recycling benefits in the most responsible way.

For customers wanting the ultimate coffee experience from the comfort of their home, there are a range of Vertuo machines available, including Nespresso's new Vertuo Pop for a splash of colour, Vertuo Next for the full Vertuo coffee menu and Vertuo Creatista or Lattissima for the barista experience at home.

For more information on Nespresso, visit www.nespresso.com

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 140,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification - joining an international movement of 6,500 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 74 countries and has over 13'000 employees. In 2022, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com .

