LONGi North America Partners with the Footprint Project to Deliver Accessible Solar Energy for Disaster Response

Solar panels to aid in providing clean energy for communities in crisis, including relief to those experiencing disaster as a result of extreme weather events

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to accelerate the clean energy transition in the era of climate change, globally-integrated solar manufacturer LONGi is donating solar modules to the Footprint Project, a not-for-profit (501c3) organization whose mission is to provide cleaner energy for communities in crisis.

As the world's largest manufacturer of solar wafers and solar modules, LONGi is dedicated to making clean energy technology more efficient and more accessible for everybody on the planet. Under this partnership, LONGi will donate nearly 1,000 high-efficiency solar modules of varying sizes to the Footprint Project, totaling over 16 kW of capacity – the largest donation of solar modules the organization has ever received. In addition to enabling the Footprint Project to expand its fleet of mobile solar generators, a portion of the donated modules will be used for training and education through their solar workforce development program, in collaboration with partners Groundwork New Orleans and Solar Alternatives. This donation builds on LONGi's growing record of charity work, including donations of solar modules to schools and other nonprofits.

Since 2018, the Footprint Project has delivered over 200 kilowatts of solar and over 600 kilowatt-hours of battery storage as part of mobile electricity units that provide power for cell phone charging, refrigeration, water filtration, and other essential services during prolonged grid outages. From New Orleans to Puerto Rico and beyond, the organization has deployed the mobile electricity units across more than 20 disaster response and recovery missions, providing emergency clean power access to over 28,000 people. By providing cleaner and more reliable electricity than the diesel generators typically used in disaster relief operations, the Footprint Project helps communities #BuildBackGreener.

"As climate change makes hurricanes, wildfires, and other extreme weather events more frequent and more intense, communities all over the world are at risk of power outages that last days or even weeks," said Footprint Project Program Director Jamie Swezey. "This game-changing donation from LONGi empowers us to deliver vital electricity access to communities in need, while also leveraging what our community partners are doing across the country to expand access to renewable energy for all."

"We're proud to support the mission of the Footprint Project, which becomes more important every year," said LONGi North America's Steven Chan. "In a multi-day power outage, access to power for essential communication and health services can save lives, and the Footprint Project is showing that clean energy can be the best solution for more and more disaster relief operations."

To learn more about the Footprint Project's mission and support their work, visit www.footprintproject.org .

Visit LONGi at CLEANPOWER 2023

LONGi will be exhibiting at CLEANPOWER 2023 from May 22-24 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention center in New Orleans at Booth 4415. The company will be speaking on several panels at the show including:

"Optimized testing for long-term module performance and reliability," Alyssa Huang , Product Marketing Manager for LONGi Solar North America, on Tuesday, May 23 , 11:30 a.m. CT at the Spark Tank

"Building a sustainable solar supply chain," Jade Jones , Senior Market Strategy Manager for LONGi Solar North America, on Tuesday, May 23 , 1:15 p.m. CT at the Knowledge is Power Stage

"Battling extreme weather" panel, Chengjiang (CJ) Fu, Head of Product and Solutions for LONGi Solar North America, on Wednesday, May 24 at 1:15 p.m. CT at the Knowledge is Power Stage

About LONGi

LONGi leads the solar PV industry with breakthrough monocrystalline technology innovations, supplying high-efficiency solar modules for all market segments and project types in the United States. LONGi is the world's most valuable solar technology company with a market capitalization of approximately $36 billion USD and supplies more than 85 GW of solar wafers and modules worldwide each year, about a quarter of global market demand. As a fully vertically integrated, sustainably focused company, LONGi offers leading technology at a competitive price. Visit us at LONGi Solar , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

