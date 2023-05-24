10x Genomics Launches Visium CytAssist Gene and Protein Expression Assay

Combining tissue profiling with whole transcriptome spatial analysis and high-plex protein co-detection enables a deeper, more holistic understanding of tissue organization

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today the commercial availability of a new Visium CytAssist Gene and Protein Expression product to expand the breadth of the Visium CytAssist spatial analysis capabilities.

10x Genomics Logo (PRNewsfoto/10x Genomics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The continued expansion of our Visium platform is a testament to the strength of our innovation engine and demonstrated leadership in spatial biology," said Michael Schnall-Levin, Founding Scientist and Chief Technology Officer. "This launch complements our focus on multiomic analysis and broader protein capabilities on all three of our leading platforms, including single cell and in situ analysis."

Visium CytAssist Gene and Protein Expression enables researchers to simultaneously produce highly multiplexed protein and whole transcriptome RNA data mapped together from the same formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue section at high spatial resolution. The Human Immune Cell Profiling Panel is an optimized, pre-titrated solution that enables the detection of 31 intracellular and extracellular proteins and includes isotype controls for in-line normalization.

Visium's unique morphology-first workflow allows for H&E staining upstream of chemical treatments made to the tissue section. This allows researchers to study the morphology of their tissue on the same section they also use for deeper spatial multiomic exploration, allowing for three dimensions of spatial analysis on the exact same sample.

"We are excited to leverage the CytAssist Gene and Protein Expression solution to generate more complete assessments of protein, RNA, and morphology together on each and every tissue section," said Dr. David Gate, Assistant Professor of Neurology at Northwestern University. "Spatial transcriptomics with immune cell profiling at the protein level is transforming our understanding of complex biological processes in neurodegenerative disease with great potential to provide new insights into Alzheimer's disease pathology."

About CytAssist Gene and Protein Expression

Visium CytAssist Gene and Protein Expression enables combined capture of protein and whole transcriptome gene expression simultaneously with histological analysis in one experiment, from a single tissue section, using a sequencing based readout. The new kit, which is exclusively available for use with Visium CytAssist, is now shipping.

Visium CytAssist is a compact, benchtop system designed to enable the rapid transfer of transcriptomic probes from tissues on standard microscope slides to Visium slides. The instrument, launched in 2022, streamlines the Visium workflow by allowing expanded sample access, simplifying sample handling and improving data quality for spatial transcriptomic studies.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2021 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2021 research and development spend and have been cited in over 5,000 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. Our patent portfolio comprises more than 1,750 issued patents and patent applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will,""enable," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s expectations regarding the continued expansion of our Visium platform and our product momentum and progress, including the performance of Visium's unique morphology-first workflow. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Although 10x Genomics, Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. These forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments 10x Genomics, Inc. may make. Further, such forward-looking statements may not accurately or fully reflect the potential impact of adverse geopolitical and macroeconomic events, difficulties selling in APAC, product capabilities and adoption rates, international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, supply chain that may have on the business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of 10x Genomics, Inc. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics, Inc. uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com

Media: media@10xgenomics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.