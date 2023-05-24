COMPLY NAMES MARTECH VETERAN AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER IN SUPPORT OF ITS ONGOING GROWTH INITIATIVES

Gayle Nixon to Lead and Develop Key Marketing Strategies for COMPLY and its Portfolio of Offerings, Cementing Place as Market Leader

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPLY, the leading provider of compliance software, consulting and education resources for the financial services sector and whose portfolio of offerings includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, National Regulatory Services (NRS) and illumis, today announced it has named Gayle Nixon as Chief Marketing Officer. This announcement comes at an integral juncture, as the firm seeks to scale growth and enable clients to meet evolving regulatory requirements.

Nixon is an experienced MarTech and B2B marketing expert with more than 15 years of scaling and coaching teams in developing and leading growth- and account-based marketing strategies. She joins COMPLY from the legal tech firm Litera, where she was Senior Vice President of Marketing.

"Adding Gayle and her deep marketing experience to our executive leadership team will further enable COMPLY to cement its place as the leading provider of compliance software, consulting and education resources for the financial services sector," said Amy Kadomatsu, COMPLY's CEO. "She will be integral in creating value-based marketing approaches that demonstrate COMPLY's ability to solve complex compliance concerns across a range of financial firms."

COMPLY launched in 2022 to unify ComplySci, RIA in a Box, National Regulatory Services (NRS) and illumis under one corporate umbrella with an integrated leadership team to accelerate the organization's strategic growth initiative. Customers will be able to leverage the breadth of solutions and expertise from all four businesses. The addition of Gayle Nixon, in such a key leadership position, underscores COMPLY's ongoing growth and drive to offer the market the leading regulatory compliance solution set.

Nate Remmes, COMPLY's Chief Growth Officer, said, "COMPLY's integration requires a focused and targeted marketing approach to ensure the market understands that our firm will deliver a holistic and efficient approach to compliance needs and education. Gayle's expertise allows us to quickly achieve that goal."

Nixon's previous roles include Vice President of Digital Marketing and Demand Generation for SS&C Intralinks, Senior Director of Global Demand Generation at Rocket Software, Chief Marketing Officer at itslearning AS and Director of Global Marketing, Demand Creation at Trillium Software.

Nixon added, "I am thrilled to be part of COMPLY and excited to help the leadership team identify and meet its growth targets."

About COMPLY

At COMPLY, we pride ourselves on being the champion for compliance professionals. Merging technology, consulting and education, we help clients navigate the ever-changing regulatory environment. Our portfolio of offerings includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, National Regulatory Services (NRS) and illumis, whose more than 7,000 clients include some of the world's largest financial institutions. Clients throughout our portfolio enjoy access to our full suite of industry-leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) consulting, technology, managed services, analytics and outsourcing solutions.

