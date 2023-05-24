"JO1," Most Popular All-boy Pop Group in Japan, Releases Spectacle Video at Himeji Castle Graced with Cherry Trees in Full Bloom

TOKYO, May 24, 2023 PRNewswire/ -- All-boy global pop group "JO1," which belongs to LAPONE Entertainment Co., Ltd. and is active all over the world, released "HOT JAPAN Spectacle Video 'ALL HOURS x HIMEJI Castle with SAKURA'" on May 16.

Eleven-member JO1, which is advancing into the world, serves as ambassador for "HOT JAPAN with JO1," a project to showcase Japan's attractiveness to people at home and overseas as "HOT JAPAN." In this project, the pop group previously performed against the background of Mt. Fuji and "Nebuta" (floats) in Aomori. Its performances on these two occasions can be seen in two separate "Spectacle Videos (*)."

(*) The "Spectacle Videos" show JO1 performing in unison with spectacular scenes in Japan.

Following these two, the group gave its third performance at Himeji Castle in Hyogo Prefecture, which is a World Heritage site representing Japan and a national treasure, and created a Spectacle Video recording the performance.

About the video

In this video, JO1 performs "ALL HOURS" against the background of Himeji Castle with cherry trees, a symbol of Japan's spring, in full bloom. This piece was produced to commemorate the release of cosmetic company YSL BEAUTY's foundation products for which JO1 serves as ambassador, and is popular partly because it was choreographed by JO1 member Ren Kawashiri.

This piece was arranged specially for the group's performance at Himeji Castle to incorporate traditional Japanese musical instruments. Specifically, the special version includes the sounds of taiko (Japanese drums) and koto (Japanese harp). "HOT JAPAN Spectacle Video 'ALL HOURS x HIMEJI Castle with SAKURA'," a video showing the special performance, can be seen now on JO1's official YouTube channel.

About the location

Himeji Castle, situated in the western Hyogo Prefecture city of Himeji, has been designated as Japan's first World Cultural Heritage site along with Buddhist monuments in areas around Horyuji Temple in Nara Prefecture. The castle marks the 30th anniversary of its World Heritage site registration on December 11, which is also the anniversary of the founding of JO1. As is nicknamed "Shirasagi-jo" (White Heron Castle), the beautiful white plastered walls of its tower and graceful architecture that looks as if a white heron spreads its wings, which Japan boasts to the world, are an important aspect of HOT JAPAN in the country's long history.

Through the video, JO1 showcases Japan's attractiveness as HOT JAPAN to people in Japan and the world with its performance in unison with Himeji Castle, which looks different by day and night, amid falling cherry blossoms.

About HOT JAPAN with JO1

In HOT JAPAN with JO1, the pop group, which serves as ambassador for the project, teams up with companies, local municipalities and the central government agencies to showcase the "hot" attractiveness of Japan to people in Japan and the world. It has released various videos and other content, such as the Spectacle Videos in which JO1 performs in spectacular scenery all over Japan and "HOT JAPAN MOVIE" in which JO1 members visit various "hot" spots around Japan.

1st Spectacle Video: "Born To Be Wild" near Mt. Fuji and Lake Yamanaka, part of an area designated as a World Heritage site.

2nd Spectacle Video: "YOLO-konde" (meaning "with pleasure" in Japanese) with Nebuta in Aomori in winter.

Each of the two Spectacle Videos has been viewed more than 10 million times and has received great responses both in Japan and overseas.

Profile of JO1

JO1 is an 11-member global boys group comprising musicians who survived fierce three-month competitions in "PRODUCE 101 JAPAN," the country's largest audition program, and selected in the contest involving a total of some 65 million votes from viewers who served as "national producers."

All seven singles released so far have reached the top spot on domestic music charts. The lead song "Tiger" in the latest single "TROPICAL NIGHT" also ranked in the "Billboard Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter" in the U.S. Last year, JO1 was the only Japanese music group to be selected as a "Favorite Asian Artist" in the "2022 MAMA AWARDS," one of the largest music award ceremonies. Moreover, it won the Excellent Male Group Award in the "WEIBO Account Festival 2022." JO1 began its advancement to the world by taking advantage of its unique style that transcends the boundary between J-Pop and K-Pop as well as its synchronized performance, drawing close attention worldwide.

JO1 is scheduled to launch its nationwide arena live tour in August, in which it will hold 13 concerts in six cities, and expectations are high in each community.

