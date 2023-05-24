Tennessee Receives Largest BVL Grant to Deploy MyndVR Across All TN State Veteran Homes

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyndVR, the leading provider of VR-based, digital therapeutic experiences for the aging population, announced its deployment of virtual reality glasses to five different State Veteran Homes in Tennessee, which will be the first from the $250,000 grant from BVL (Bowlers to Veterans Link), a 501c3 charity that funds recreation therapy programs to address the emotional and physical needs of Veterans and active-duty military. This deployment is part of an accelerating technological shift in healthcare, where new modalities of digital treatments are helping to improve outcomes while significantly saving costs.

The BVL grant, in coordination with the National Association of State Veteran's Homes (NASVH), was designated to proliferate MyndVR and the all-new HTC Vive immersive glasses to 50 state veteran homes across the United States.

"As an organization that has been the Veteran community in Tennessee for over 30 years, we understand the importance of innovation to provide the most advanced and highest quality of care," said Ed Harries, Executive Director for Tennessee State Veteran Homes. "I want to thank BVL and MyndVR for bringing our community this incredible technology. It truly represents a gigantic leap forward in the health and well being of our veterans."

"We know that our Veteran population can benefit tremendously from this technology - emotionally, cognitively, and physically," said Chris Brickler, CEO of MyndVR. "We believe that virtual reality-based therapeutics will help us meet the healthcare needs of all our Veterans, helping them remain active, engaged, and curious about the world as they age. This population has certainly earned this opportunity."

MyndVR will be rolling out its immersive glasses across Tennessee to include homes in Humboldt, Murfreesboro, Knoxville, Clarksville, and Cleveland. The project will bring access to the magical world of VR therapy to over 10,000 Veterans in Tennessee.

"The need for scalable, evidence-based digital therapeutics is no longer a luxury, but a necessity," said Senator Marsha Blackburn (R - TN) who co-sponsored the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act, which was recently reintroduced in the Senate and House. "For our Veterans, access to digital therapeutics can not only enhance their quality of care, but work to improve the lives and health of those who have protected our great nation."

The bipartisan bill has been reintroduced in the 118th congress, with bipartisan support from Senators Blackburn (R – TN), Shelly Moore Capito (R – WV), Cory Booker (D – NJ), and Jeanne Shaheen (D – NH). It is intended to fast track the regulatory approvals for evidence-based, cost-cutting digital therapies, like MyndVR.

About BVL:

BVL is a highly-ranked 501c3 charity that funds recreation therapy programs to address the emotional and physical needs of veterans and active-duty military. BVL, bowling's oldest and own charity, was founded in 1942 when bowlers across America raised funds to purchase planes to bring wounded servicemen and women home from World War II. Over the past 80 years, the bowling community has raised more than $55 million to support those who have served. BVL has been recognized as one of "America's Best Charities" by Independent Charities of America, earned a "Top-Rated" Nonprofit distinction from Great Nonprofits, and is also a member of the Combined Federal Campaign (#93325). For more information, visit www.BVL.org.

About MyndVR

MyndVR is the leading provider of VR-based, digital therapeutics for senior living communities, home care agencies, Veteran homes, and adults aging at home in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. The company is also a proud Allied Partner with We Honor Veterans. MyndVR is building the most advanced portfolio of original and licensed therapeutic VR content that enables older adults to interact with the outside world in innovative ways that promote engagement, wellness, and positive outcomes. MyndVR also co-created DigitalTherapyNOW.org – a purpose-driven coalition of academic and industry partners designed to educate lawmakers to support the successful passing of the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2022. For more, visit MyndVR.com.

