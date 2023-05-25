Astronergy gains 'Top Performer 2023' title from PVEL

SHANGHAI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronergy, a top 6 PV industry player worldwide and pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules, has been awarded the '2023 Top Performer' title in the annual PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) PV Module Reliability Scorecard and has received its seventh 'Top Performer' trophy at a ceremony held in SNEC PV Power Expo, Shanghai, China, on May 25th.

PVEL, is a leading independent lab of the downstream solar industry and a member of the Kiwa Group. Its PV Module Reliability Scorecard could provide the industry with vital knowledge about long-term reliability and performance data; and could summarize results from the PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP), a comprehensive testing regime established by PVEL in 2012 to provide empirical data for PV module supplier benchmarking and project-level energy yield and financial models.

This year, the Top Performer status was for 16 Astronergy module products. Among these products, all ASTRO N series TOPCon modules (ASTRO N5 & ASTRO N5s), which use Astronergy independently developed n-type TOPCon tech, are included. The authorized status is proof for ASTRO N TOPCon modules with the advantages of higher performance and lower degradation.

"PVEL congratulates Astronergy for being listed as Top Performer in the 2023 Scorecard, with their new n-type TOPCon module generation", said Kevin Gibson, the Managing Director at PVEL. "We are pleased to recognize Astronergy for the fourth consecutive year of demonstrating their commitment to producing reliable modules via PVEL's Product Qualification Program.".

Jack Zhou, Astronergy's Head of Global Technology and Product Management at Astronergy, said at the ceremony that, since Astronergy took the lead in the PV tech transition from p-type to n-type in 2022, and pioneering in ASTRO N series TOPCon PV modules, we've carried out numerous experiments and adaptive enhancements on the products.

The market has great feedback on the performance of the products, and we've signed some over-100MW orders in LATAM, Australia, Germany and China, added Zhou, Top Performer status from PVEL is great feedback from the authorized third-party perspective. Nowadays, the TOPCon tech of our products is still improving, and the ASTRO N7 products yesterday will be our next-generation TOPCon modules with continuous upgrading capacities for benefiting all consumers.

