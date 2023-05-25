Brandwatch Further Boosts its Deep Audience Analysis & Intelligence Capabilities with Reddit Data

Brandwatch drives both speed and depth-of-insight as Reddit is added to Social Panels

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandwatch , the leading enterprise social suite, has announced it is expanding its industry-leading market research capabilities with Reddit Social Panels. Brandwatch is the first consumer intelligence and social media management solution to leverage Reddit data in the pursuit of audience intelligence while combining Reddit Social Panels with broader research workflows. This latest move lets Brandwatch customers engage Reddit's 57+ million daily active uniques and some of the most passionate communities on the internet for brand research.

Brandwatch social intelligence. (PRNewsfoto/Brandwatch) (PRNewswire)

Brandwatch has a long history of showcasing and elevating Reddit data to its customers. In 2017, Brandwatch was the first social intelligence company to legally offer Reddit data in its offering. Further, in January of this year, Brandwatch solidified its elite partnership with Reddit by entering into the Official Reddit Partner Program . With full firehose access to Reddit data composed of publicly available posts and engagement metrics, Brandwatch has also completed Reddit's compliance certification, ensuring the ability to continue bringing Reddit data to the forefront of product innovation.

Reddit is the latest in a series of premium data sources to be brought into Brandwatch's Social Panels for fast, in-depth audience analysis. Brandwatch helps brands meet, understand, and engage with their consumers across the online channels that matter most to them. Reddit Social Panels is a uniquely powerful tool for surfacing insights from Reddit communities to inform even better audience targeting and messaging and product strategies.

"Brandwatch's Social Panels provide an audience-first approach to consumer research and insight discovery. Reddit adds to the power of Social Panels, providing a stellar network of communities grounded in mutual interests and passions," said Carrie Parker, Chief Marketing Officer at Brandwatch. "These unique Social Panels, powered by Reddit data, let brands access the depth-of-knowledge and expertise of Redditors to take a new approach to uncovering insights that fuel innovation efforts."

Brandwatch's Reddit Social Panels take carefully segmented audiences, ranging from the niche to masses of millions, and analyze conversation through the lens of an audience's interests or generational preference. Reddit users in communities (subreddits) are known for a high level of expertise and passion, creating great opportunities for brands to explore evolving expectations and needs.

For more information on Brandwatch's Social Panels or the value of insights you can uncover through audience analysis, visit Brandwatch.com , or email us at info@brandwatch.com .

About Brandwatch

Brandwatch is the world's premier social suite, empowering over 5,000 of the world's most admired companies to understand and engage with customers at the speed of social.

Combining pioneering, AI-enriched digital consumer intelligence with industry-leading social media management tools, Brandwatch offers a complementary suite of specialized, best-in-class products and services that support intelligently connected workflows. With Brandwatch, brands and agencies can adapt and thrive in today's fast moving digital world by making smarter decisions and executing data-driven social strategies at every customer touchpoint.

Operating and serving clients the world over, Brandwatch has 15 offices across the globe and more than 1,000 employees worldwide. Brandwatch is a Cision Company.

www.brandwatch.com | @Brandwatch | press office | contact

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brandwatch