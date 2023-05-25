Helicon Chemical Welcomes Adm. Bill Moran to Board of Directors

Retired Admiral to help with integration and growth across commercial & government sectors

ORLANDO, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helicon Chemical is delighted to announce that Adm. Bill Moran USN, (ret), will join the company's Board of Directors.

Helicon Chemical (PRNewswire)

Moran is a retired four-star officer with over thirty-eight years of service and experience. He began his career as a Naval Aviator and rose rapidly to hold command leadership positions at every level of the Navy. He is known for his extensive experience in developing effective leaders and teams operating in dynamic and complex environments.

"Rapidly improving range and speed of current weapons without losing valuable time in the development process is a challenge all commanders and service budgeteers struggle with. The technology Helicon is offering DoD has the potential to quickly improve capabilities and increase lethality now. I'm excited for the opportunity to help bring this technology to the joint force and commercial industry."

–Adm. Bill Moran, USN (retired), Helicon Chemical Board of Directors

As Vice Chief of Naval Operations he worked closely with industry partners and his service counterparts on modernization and improved readiness. As a strategic advisor for established and start-up companies, a board member at the U.S. Naval Institute and as the founder and president of WFM Advisors, LLC, Moran continually seeks opportunities to serve where his interests, experience and the nation's security needs intersect.

"In and out of uniform Bill Moran has made every team he joins more effective. His visionary leadership helped expand the Navy's willingness to think about hard problems differently–saving valuable time, money and talent. Bill's counsel will be critical to our manufacturing maturity and growth of new government and commercial partnerships."

–Dr. Wes Naylor, CEO Helicon Chemical

Helicon Chemical is developing drop-in-ready, upgraded propellant binder that will improve the performance of missiles, rockets, aerospace propulsion systems and munitions for government and commercial customers. Helicon's patented technology allows for the rapid modernization of current armaments and future hypersonic weapons programs — aligning with one of the DoD's top R&D priorities for 2022. The binder will help increase speed, lift and overall mission effectiveness of propulsion systems.

Media Contact:

Chris Servello

chris.servello@provisionadvisors.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Helicon