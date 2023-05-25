OneTrust's Arshdeep Sood is Named in the Top Women in Media & Ad Tech Awards

Annual awards honor an elite group of women making a lasting impact in the media and ad tech industry

ATLANTA, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, is pleased to announce that Arshdeep Sood, Senior Solutions Engineer at OneTrust, has been named one of the 2023 Top Women in Media & Ad Tech by AdExchanger and AdMonsters. The annual awards recognize, celebrate, inspire, and bring together the women who are making an impact in the greater digital media and advertising technology community. Arshdeep, a passionate engineer and privacy expert, was named in the Tech Trailblazers category, which honors tech-focused women who are creating and improving ad tech and media products.

"It's an incredible privilege to be recognized among such talented and inspiring women," said Arshdeep Sood, Senior Solutions Engineer at OneTrust. "Women are still widely underrepresented in STEM roles like engineering, which makes the honor of Tech Trailblazer even more meaningful. Since the beginning of my career, I've devoted my passions to the dynamic realm of media and ad tech, focusing on trust and privacy-first experiences. Today, I'm proud to see my contributions propel innovation within the industry."

Arshdeep Sood, who holds a Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering and a Management of Technology Certificate from the Georgia Institute of Technology, is committed to delivering privacy-centric consumer experiences. With a wealth of industry experience and IAPP credentials, including CIPP/E, CIPM, and Fellow in Privacy (FIP), she has become a recognized leader in the field. Arshdeep specializes in the AdTech market and has trained with IAB in the programmatic landscape. In her role, she works closely with customers to guide their privacy journeys and innovate solutions to best meet their needs. Arshdeep is also a strong advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) and serves as the Chair of Employee Trust Groups (ETGs) at OneTrust.

"The Top Women in Media and Ad Tech Awards provide a platform to highlight the immense impact of women in the media and ad tech space. Their success has a lasting impact on their brands and markets; they are leaders, mentors, and change agents in the industry," said Bill Amstutz, Group Publisher of AdExchanger and AdMonsters. "We take great pride in celebrating their achievements."

OneTrust is the trust intelligence cloud platform organizations use to transform trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Organizations globally use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak up culture of trust. Over 14,000 customers use OneTrust's technology, including half of the Global 2,000. OneTrust currently ranks #24 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world and employs over 2,000 people in regions across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

