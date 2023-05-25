"TIAD, Autograph Collection" to Open on July 1, 2023, in Nagoya, Japan: Now Available for Online Reservations

"TIAD, Autograph Collection" to Open on July 1, 2023, in Nagoya, Japan: Now Available for Online Reservations

NAGOYA, Japan, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online reservations have begun for TIAD, Autograph Collection, the new hotel scheduled to open this July, operated by Nihon Ceremony, Inc. The hotel will represent the fourth Japan-based addition to Marriott International's Autograph Collection (R), and the first in the Nagoya area (as of May 2023).

Exterior of hotel:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107684/202305165671/_prw_PI2fl_G80SrFu4.jpg?_ga=2.240920387.1589617366.1684110624-1851103714.1593650756

Logo:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107684/202305165671/_prw_PI1fl_I9fXkXuW.jpg?_ga=2.240920387.1589617366.1684110624-1851103714.1593650756

Autograph Collection hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 270 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 45 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: "Exactly Like Nothing Else." Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint.

Reservations now available via the links below:

-TIAD: https://hotel-tiad.com/english

-Marriott Bonvoy (TM): https://www.marriott.com/NGOAK

Indicative room rate:

Euphoria Premier (52-72 sq/m) from JPY70,900/night (including service fees; tax not included)

Design concept "Biophilia Nest"

TIAD is an oasis in the center of Nagoya, nestled amid the verdant natural surroundings of Hisaya-odori Park. The articulated architectural design presents contrasting yet harmonious personalities.

Guest rooms

TIAD has 14 classes of guest rooms in three room categories, with all rooms providing over 50 sq/m of floor space.

Details:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107684/202305165671/_prw_PI3fl_72zI323H.jpg?_ga=2.240920387.1589617366.1684110624-1851103714.1593650756

-Euphoria Deluxe Twin Park View (51-54 sq/m)

The room faces Hisaya-odori Park. Enjoy the greenery of the park and the seasonal scenery from the floor-to-ceiling window.

Image1:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107684/202305165671/_prw_PI6fl_N862fDu3.jpg?_ga=2.81171607.1832947848.1684453089-1781034327.1585622632

-Euphoria Premier King Park View with Balcony (61 sq/m)

The room has a balcony facing leafy Hisaya-odori Park. Enjoy four seasons from the balcony or through the bathroom window while relaxing in the bath. The room also has a long sofa for added comfort.

Image2:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107684/202305165671/_prw_PI7fl_I7j8f67T.jpg?_ga=2.81171607.1832947848.1684453089-1781034327.1585622632

-Junior Suite (57 sq/m)

Corner Junior Suite with an extra-large floor-to-ceiling window and a sofa bed in the living room. The room comes with butler service to ensure an exclusive, first-rate experience during a guest's stay.

-Suite (96 sq/m)

Suite located in the southwest corner of the building, facing leafy Hisaya-odori Park. The spacious room has a balcony and a walk-in closet. Enjoy the view through the bathroom window. The room also comes with butler service to ensure an exclusive, first-rate experience during a guest's stay.

Image3:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107684/202305165671/_prw_PI8fl_UjVv1Ehj.jpg?_ga=2.81171607.1832947848.1684453089-1781034327.1585622632

-Presidential Suite (115 sq/m)

Presidential Suite, located in the northwest corner of the 14th floor, featuring a walk-in closet, balcony, and large bathroom with steam sauna, promises a top-quality stay in the region. The room also comes with butler service to ensure an exclusive, first-rate experience during a guest's stay.

Image4:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107684/202305165671/_prw_PI9fl_Q03ABSUL.jpg?_ga=2.237252544.1589617366.1684110624-1851103714.1593650756

Additional services

Guests will also be able to use the exclusive wellness zone, featuring an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, and wellness lounge serving fresh smoothies and snacks.

Facilities:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107684/202305165671/_prw_PI10fl_75lhkma1.jpg?_ga=2.237252544.1589617366.1684110624-1851103714.1593650756

Breakfast will be served at the all-day dining "Table For Tomorrow," with room service breakfast also available. The menu will showcase the hotel's concept, using natural ingredients including organic vegetables from specially contracted local farms.

Reservations for the all-day dining "Table For Tomorrow" and "The Lounge" are now available via the link below.

https://hotel-tiad.com/en/dining.html

Hotel information:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107684/202305165671/_prw_PI11fl_0c1narCN.jpg?_ga=2.23854010.1613792424.1684715663-1851103714.1593650756

Please visit the official website and follow Instagram for the latest promotional information.

-Official website: https://hotel-tiad.com/english

-Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hotel_tiad/

View original content:

SOURCE TIAD (Nihon Ceremony, Inc.)