Antaisolar and Jinko Technology sign a global strategic cooperation agreement

SHANGHAI, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 25, Antaisolar and Jinko Technology held a strategic cooperation agreement signing ceremony at SNEC 2023 in Shanghai. The two parties agreed to establish a global strategic partnership in the field of clean energy, based on the principles of mutual benefit, complementary advantages, resource sharing, and win-win development. Antaisolar CEO Huang Liqin and Jinko Technology CEO Wang Hong signed on behalf of both parties.

The global clean energy industry is highly competitive while developing clean energy is a common goal for many countries to achieve energy transition and carbon neutrality. China has established a complete and efficient photovoltaic industry chain, which has a leading position in the world. Antaisolar and Jinko Technology are two companies that have been working in the photovoltaic field for many years. They have cooperated on several domestic and overseas projects since 2022. With a strategic cooperation agreement, they will deepen their exchanges in project, technology, talent and other fields, and elevate their relationship to a new level.

Antaisolar CEO Huang Liqin said that signing a strategic cooperation agreement with Jinko Technology at SNEC is of great significance. Antaisolar is the leading supplier of the whole industry chain in PV mounting system, which constantly pursues innovation and breakthrough in R&D, and has provided more than 25GW of full-scenario solutions including solar mounting systems and tracking systems for global customers. The two sides have both value alignment and complementarity in professional capabilities, technologies and resources. By leveraging their project experience and technical advantages, they will jointly build cleaner and lower-carbon PV plants, and promote green growth with practical actions.

Jinko Technology CEO Wang Hong said, the cooperation with Antaisolar is an important layout in the clean energy industry chain. The two sides will further deepen their cooperation, jointly explore potential opportunities, develop the solar market, build sustainable, clean and efficient solar power generation and equipment manufacturing bases worldwide, promote technological and business innovation, and benefit the world with clean energy.

In the future, Antaisolar and Jinko Technology will continue to cooperate on mutually beneficial terms in the global market, implement a win-win strategy, provide stable, reliable, innovative and efficient solar solutions for global customers, effectively support the construction of a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system, and help the green and low-carbon transformation.

