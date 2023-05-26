BLUETTI Honors Military Personnel with Memorial Day Program

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading provider of portable power solutions, launches its Veterans and Military Purchase Program from May 25th to 31st to celebrate the upcoming Memorial Day.

Veterans and Military Purchase Program: Honoring Heroes

BLUETTI's recent program aims to extend gratitude to military personnel through exclusive offers, no matter they're discharged or in service. To claim these treats, eligible individuals simply verify their military identity on the checkout page and then enjoy incredible savings on BLUETTI site-wide products, currently promoted models also included.

Enhancing Memorial Day Celebrations

Memorial Day weekend is not only a time for remembrance but also heralds the arrival of summer—a perfect season for various outdoor activities. BLUETTI's power solutions can boost outdoor experiences by providing reliable and portable power wherever and whenever needed.

Portable Power Solutions: AC60 and EB3A

When it comes to light travel and short excursions, BLUETTI offers two outstanding products—the AC60 and EB3A. Despite their small sizes and light weights, 20 lbs and 10 lbs respectively, they can meet diverse needs by charging various outdoor essentials, like phones, motion cameras, mini-fridges, and more. The AC60 has an IP65 ingress rating, making it resistant to water and dust and usable in various environments. To unlock even more outdoor possibilities, the AC60 can connect with B80 expansion battery packs for a max capacity of 2,015Wh.AC60 has been launched recently, and BLUETTI is still offering an early-bird price which can be overlayed with this special offer.

Capability and Portability Combined: AC200P and AC200MAX

For those seeking both mobility and larger capacity for road trip, and longer outing, BLUETTI presents the AC200P and AC200MAX. With power capacities of 2,000Wh and 2,048Wh respectively, they are also flexible enought to move around with two handles. Equipped with multiple outlets, they can meet nearly all power demands from common devices during longer trip and outing. With a maximum solar charging power of 700W to 900W, they can reach a full charge in 3~3.5 hours. Supporting either B230 or B300 external batteries, both can reach a maxium of over 8000kWh capacity and serve as home backup power sources during power outages and emergencies.

Powerful and Versatile: AC300 and AC500 Series

For off-grid living and household backup, the AC300 and AC500 series are perfect choices. They can deliver 3,000W and 5,000W of power, respectively, powering almost all household appliances. They are 100% modular and need either work with B300 or B300S expansion batteries, which store 3,072Wh power in their LiFePO4 batteries. The AC300 can reach a max capacity of 12,288Wh, while AC500 for 18,432Wh, plenty of power to get through long-lasting power outages. Additionally, 2*AC300 with 2*B300, or 2*AC500 with 2*B300S, connected via Fusion Box, can achieve 240V Split Phase Bonding.

Through the program, BLUETTI takes this chance to show its deep appreciation and respect for the invaluable contributions of military personnel. BLUETTI's reliable and portable power stations help make Memorial Day weekend meaningful for everyone.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

