New Energy Electric Vehicles in Gangbei District of Guigang City Enters the ASEAN "Blue Ocean" Market

GUIGANG, China, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Guangxi Guigang Fushuai Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. and PT. DFU INTERNATIONAL INDONESIA signed the first batch of directional purchase contracts for 20,000 new energy electric vehicles in Jakarta, Indonesia. Crystal Huang, CEO of PT. DFU INTERNATIONAL INDONESIA, said that driven by the global green development wave, new energy electric vehicles from Gangbei District of Guigang City would make positive contributions to residents' travel and global green and low-carbon development.

New energy electric vehicles in Gangbei District are attracting a large number of Lao exhibitors. (PRNewswire)

With the opening of overseas exhibition tour of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo this year, new energy electric vehicles in Gangbei District appeared in Singapore, the Philippines, Laos and other countries, and automobile enterprises exchanged and negotiated face-to-face with local enterprises and residents, entering a period of comprehensive market expansion. Behind the emergence in the ASEAN market is the industrial competitiveness promoted by Gangbei District for many years, according to the Publicity Department of Gangbei District, Guigang Municipality.

In 2015, Gangbei District planned to build China-ASEAN New Energy Electric Vehicle Production Base. At present, the base has introduced more than 100 well-known domestic finished automobile enterprises such as Emma, Luyuan, Tailg, Lima, Zuboo and OPAI, as well as supporting enterprises such as Haopai and Feineng. More than 50 enterprises have been completed and put into production, forming an annual production capacity of 5 million two-wheeled electric vehicles, 500,000 three-wheeled electric vehicles and 5 million electric vehicle parts, with a local matching rate of 80%. Brand concentration, matching rate of parts and intelligence level rank among the top in the country.

Electric vehicle enterprises in Gangbei District have a complete range of products with excellent quality, including more than 100 models such as electric bicycles, electric mopeds and electric high-speed motorcycles, leading the industry in terms of battery life, safety, intelligence and energy conservation. The testing level of Guangxi New Energy Electric Vehicle Products Quality Testing Center within its jurisdiction ranks among the top in the country. In 2022, the output value of new energy electric vehicles in Gangbei District increased by 99.3%, and the total output value of the whole industrial chain exceeded 21 billion Chinese yuan.

In 2022, with high quality and low price products and taking advantage of opportunities of RCEP, China-ASEAN and other trade agreements, the export trade volume of China-ASEAN New Energy Electric Vehicle Production Base reached more than USD 8.7 million. Guangxi is the only province in China connected with ASEAN by land and sea, and it is the most convenient access to the sea in Southwest China. Guigang is located in the southeast of Guangxi, with smooth high-speed railways, expressways and high-grade waterways, and more than 100 high-speed trains transiting through Guigang every day. Xijiang Golden Waterway runs through the whole territory, and 3,000-ton ships can be navigable all the year round and can directly reach Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao within 30 hours. Guigang Port within its jurisdiction is the first inland river port of 100 million tons in the Pearl River system, and it is one of the most convenient channels for exporting materials from Southwest China to Hong Kong, Macao and ASEAN countries. At present, new energy electric vehicles in Gangbei District have been exported to India, Thailand, the Netherlands, Nepal, Peru, Costa Rica and Madagascar.

