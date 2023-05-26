This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including tips and products to promote safe driving.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Driving Impaired Cannot Be an Option This Memorial Day
The National Safety Council estimates nearly 470 people in America will die in preventable traffic crashes from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 29. "For the safety and wellbeing of yourself, and the people around you, designate a sober driver or arrange alternate transportation, drive distraction-free and slow down," said Mark Chung, executive vice president of roadway practice at NSC.
- HondaJet Elite II Makes its Public Debut at EBACE2023
With a range of up to 1,547 nautical miles, the Elite II bolsters the HondaJet's position as the most fuel-efficient jet, flying farther than any other aircraft in its class and with lower carbon emissions.
- Norfolk Southern and twelve labor unions commit to working together to enhance rail safety "We will collaborate, consult experts, review best practices, and listen to the people closest to the work. Working together – and broadening the conversation to ensure everyone plays a part – is the best way to achieve meaningful improvement," the letter reads.
- Kia America Provides New 2023 and 2024 Seltos SUV Buyers with the App to Adventure
Now through December 31, 2023, customers that purchase or lease a new 2023 or 2024 Seltos SUV are eligible to receive a promo code for a six-month trial of the AllTrails+ premium app.
- Hyundai Mobis Develops Groundbreaking Headlamps that Prevent Nighttime Accidents
The HD Lighting System developed by Hyundai Mobis is a technology that visualizes road signs in text or shapes and projects them on the road surface. For example, the lamp shows there is road construction ahead by using relevant symbols to drivers, while projecting the crosswalk sign on the road surface with lamp lights to help pedestrians cross the road safely.
- DXC's Luxoft Partners with Red Hat to Enable Car Manufacturers to Accelerate the Development of Software-Defined Vehicles
Through the partnership, the companies will build on the power of open source and the latest advances in automotive software, to accelerate new ecosystems, business models, and post-production revenue streams for the car industry.
- Allegiant Pledges $1 Million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to Develop Aviation Journey "The organization provides critical programs in many of the cities we serve, and we hope this partnership complements their efforts in a meaningful way. By connecting children to fulfilling opportunities in aviation, our goal is to inspire them to dream big while hopefully helping to build the necessary workforce of tomorrow," said Allegiant President Greg Anderson.
- Lectric eBikes Establishes National E-Bike Day
Lectric eBikes has initiated May 30 as the official National E-Bike Day. The new holiday, established and sponsored by Lectric, encourages riders everywhere to celebrate e-biking and to make the switch to electric transportation.
- National Road Safety Foundation Partners with SADD and FCCLA To Help Young Drivers Make This "The Safest Summer Ever"
Leaders from both youth groups will participate in a virtual media tour and teens from SADD will be mounting a massive social media campaign to call attention to a range of safe driving issues from distracted and drowsy driving, impaired driving, speeding and seat belt usage, along with an effort to empower passengers to speak up when in a vehicle that's being driven dangerously.
- DAHON boosts its e-Mobility program with Mopeds and Motorcycles
The three latest (non–folding) quality models from its motorcycle and moped categories are available at a more attractive price point than many other models currently on the market, and they have zero CO2 emission, offering an ideal eco-friendly, cost-effective alternative to combustion engine-driven transportation.
- 2024 Toyota Tacoma Makes Debut on the Big Island, Hawaii
"With even more off-road capability and the quality, durability, and reliability that our customers expect along with a host of options for every owner, we're confident that Tacoma will remain the top choice for mid-size pickup buyers when it arrives later this year," says Toyota group vice president and general manager Dave Christ.
