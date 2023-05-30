Fujitsu and Microsoft announce global partnership to enable "sustainability transformation"

The five-year agreement will significantly contribute to accelerated growth of the Fujitsu Uvance business to achieve revenue of over $5.4 billion USD ( 700 billion yen ) (1) annually by Fujitsu's Fiscal Year 2025, ending March 31 st

The partnership will leverage Fujitsu's industry innovations combined with Microsoft's innovative technology to co-develop and deploy a range of cloud solutions across manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and the public sector

As part of the partnership the companies will accelerate Microsoft Cloud and cloud sales training and certification for 28,000 Fujitsu employees over the next five years

TOKYO and REDMOND, Wash., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited and Microsoft Corporation announced a five-year strategic partnership to significantly expand their existing collaboration. The agreement, which will involve investment by both companies to drive the expansion of Fujitsu's multibillion dollar Uvance business, leverages the Microsoft Cloud and industry-leading technologies to digitally transform how organizations around the world develop more sustainable practices and solutions that address societal needs, and unlock new streams of business growth. Together, the two companies will enable more organizations to quickly respond to rapid changes in the environment, help transform how hospitals operate to enhance patient experiences, bring more stability to supply chain challenges and more.

As part of this partnership, details of which were revealed today in a Fujitsu briefing to investors, Fujitsu named Microsoft as a premier Cloud Partner. The two companies will jointly develop and bring to market innovative Fujitsu Uvance solutions that bring together Fujitsu's industry expertise in manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and its advanced computing and network capabilities with Microsoft's innovative cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform and Viva. The companies will drive joint go-to-market activities and deliver innovative solutions that respond to our customers' needs and accelerate business growth.

