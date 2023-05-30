Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated Debuts New Holiday Inn Club Vacations™ World Mastercard® Credit Card with Unlimited Rewards, Special Benefits

ORLANDO, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, in partnership with Imprint, today announced the debut of the new Holiday Inn Club Vacations™ World Mastercard®. Designed to make vacation even more valuable, the new credit card allows cardholders to earn unlimited rewards that can be redeemed toward their Holiday Inn Club Vacations® purchases, including mortgage and HOA payments, rental nights, and on-property dining, with no annual fee and other valuable benefits.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations logo (PRNewswire)

Opportunities to earn unlimited rewards include*:

3% back on Holiday Inn Club Vacations purchases

1% back on everything else

Additional benefits include:

$50 welcome bonus after $1,000 in purchases within the first 90 days of sign-up**

No annual fee*

Instant access to digital card upon approval

Access to the suite of World Mastercard® benefits, including Priceless Experiences®, Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services®, and a complimentary ShopRunner membership***

"Powered by a strategic goal of customer obsession, we are constantly listening to our owners and guests. Working closely with Imprint, we were able to build a new credit card that uniquely fits the needs of our owners and guests, while providing even more value to the Holiday Inn Club Vacations experience," said Sonya Dixon, Chief Financial Officer of Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "This card will provide endless rewards that can be managed in real time, and it will give our owners the opportunity to create memorable experiences through our partnership with Mastercard and their Priceless® assets and sponsorships."

"At Imprint, our goal is to partner with America's great brands and launch credit card programs that their customers will love," said Daragh Murphy, CEO of Imprint. "Holiday Inn Club Vacations is a great example of this, and we are excited to support its mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering a modern and rewarding experience for cardholders."

Holiday Inn Club Vacations™ World Mastercard® credit card accounts are issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and Priceless and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Holiday Inn Club Vacations Credit Card is powered by Imprint Payments.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, the Holiday Inn Club® program, and Holiday Inn Club Vacations® resorts are independently owned, operated, and marketed, and are not owned, operated, or marketed by IHG Hotels & Resorts, or by IHG One Rewards, or by the owner or licensor of the Holiday Inn® brand.

For more information and to sign-up for the Holiday Inn Club Vacations™ World Mastercard®, visit holidayinnclub.com/credit.

*See Rewards Program Terms & Conditions and Credit Program Cardholder Agreement for more details. Subject to eligibility.

**You will receive 5,000 points with this offer, which can be redeemed for $50 back on future purchases at Holiday Inn Club Vacations when you use the card to make $1,000 in purchases within the first 90 days after sign-up.

***Valid through 3/31/24. To get the free ShopRunner membership offer, compliments of Mastercard, please go to www.shoprunner.com/mastercard and verify your eligibility for the offer with a World Mastercard or World Elite Mastercard account number and then complete the sign-up for a ShopRunner membership account. For details on how the ShopRunner membership works, please see the ShopRunner Terms and Conditions at www.shoprunner.com/terms/sr, which govern the use of your ShopRunner membership offer.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing resorts across the United States and the Mexican Caribbean, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson debuted the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort, next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States, and into the Mexican Caribbean, with the company's international expansion in May 2023. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

About Imprint

Imprint is a financial technology company that partners with America's great brands to design, launch, and manage co-branded credit card programs that are worthy of modern customers. The company's digital cardholder experience and purposefully designed technology stack delivers highly customized rewards experiences—with real-time, earn-as-you-pay rewards redemptions – and fulfillment for cardholders. Imprint works with brand partners to provide the level of integration tailored to what they want, and can launch programs in as little as 3 months. Founded in 2020, Imprint is backed by leading funds, fintech companies, and individuals including Kleiner Perkins, Stripe, Thrive Capital, Affirm, and more. For more information about Imprint, please visit imprint.co.

