Spark Networks Teams With Digital Marketing Agency Lamark Media Group

BERLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, announced today that it has entered into a Master Services Agreement with Lamark Media Group LLC, a leading performance marketing agency. Teaming with Lamark, Spark intends to transform its marketing strategy and embrace a careful but expeditious pivot to a contemporary, integrated program designed to drive growth across its brands.

"We are thrilled with this transformational step forward," said Spark Chief Executive Officer Chelsea Grayson. "We consider this to be a cornerstone and an important early step of the strategic plan that we recently announced. We believe that interacting with our customers where they digitally exist will be a key long-term growth driver for us."

Spark intends to begin reallocating its customer acquisition budget into a curated mix of direct response television advertising, paid social, SEM/SEO, lifecycle customer nurturing and engagement and conversion rate optimization, along with a range of other interactive engagements.

"We're excited and proud to team with such an amazing organization," said Lamark Chief Executive Officer Bryan Shetsky. "We are aligned on driving growth now and into the future together. By combining our capabilities, experience and resources, along with the seasoned and talented leadership group at Spark Networks, we believe we are well positioned to help take some of the world's most known dating brands to the next level. This includes digitally transforming Spark's marketing engine to drive more awareness and conversion in the marketplace."

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark's portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark Networks' performance or achievements to be materially different from those of any expected future results, performance, or achievements.

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements.

