Baruch College's Master of Financial Engineering Program Ranks #1 in Global Ranking

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baruch College's Master of Science in Financial Engineering (MFE) program is the best of its kind in the world, according to leading business publication Risk.net.

Program Director Dan Stefanica : The ranking "reflects the quality and real-world application" of Baruch's MFE program.

The program took the #1 spot on Risk's 2023 "Quant Finance Master's Guide," the go-to ranking for Wall Street recruiters for the best academic programs that train future quant leaders.

Placing above top universities from around the world, including Princeton, UC Berkeley, ETH, Sorbonne, and Imperial College, Baruch's MFE degree is distinguished by its 100% post-graduate employment rate, sky-high first-year salaries –– at $148,000 –– and a robust network of alumni at the world' leading financial services firms, including Millennium Management, Schonfeld, Squarepoint Capital, Virtu Financial, GTS, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley.

Risk.net noted that Baruch College's program, which is housed within the Weissman School of Arts and Sciences, also outmatched others that are highly ranked in key categories, such as graduates salary, employment rate, and student admission rate.

"The recognition our Baruch MFE Program receives as the number one program in the 2023 Risk.net Quant Guide reflects the quality and real-world application of our curriculum, combined with multiple generations of alumni who are now highly successful professionals in the quantitative finance industry," said Dan Stefanica, co-director of the MFE Program at Baruch College. "We are proud of their accomplishments and of the sterling reputation of our program and community."

Baruch College's MFE program ranked #2 for the last two years, and #3 in 2020 and 2019.

This latest ranking by Risk.net adds to the program's growing list of top rankings. For the previous three consecutive years, Baruch's MFE program was ranked #1 in the nation by QuantNet.

In addition to securing coveted career positions upon graduation, Baruch's MFE students consistently win national and international competitions. For four consecutive years, a team from Baruch won the Rothman International Trading Competition, recently setting an all-time scoring record at the world's largest trading event.

Learn more about Baruch's top-ranked MFE program here.

