Freewill Agency & Freewill Capital Hosts Successful Investment Immigration Summit in Vietnam, Empowering Global Citizenship and Wealth Management Dialogue

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freewill Agency & Freewill Capital, successfully organized the Investment Immigration Summit in Vietnam on May, 2023.

Freewill Agency & Freewill Capital are companies with experienced shareholders in the fields of Immigration, Investment, and Fintech.

Image: Ms, Jenny Trang Nguyen (Founder & CEO) and Ms. Catarina Trinh (Co-Founder & CFO) of Freewill Agency & Freewill Capital (PRNewswire)

The summit brought together industry leaders, experts, and high-net-worth individuals from around the world to discuss investment immigration, wealth management, and global citizenship.

Investors had the opportunity to discuss with the event's keynote speakers during the panel discussion. The panel discussion provided opportunities to expand their investment portfolios and gain an overview of EB-5 investment immigration, as well as access to exclusive asset management models from Family Offices to investors in Vietnam, the United States, and other countries around the world.

Ms. Jenny Trang Nguyen and event keynote speaker at the panel discussion session (PRNewswire)

With the passion to create positive values for businesses and the Vietnamese economy, Ms. Jenny Trang Nguyen has successfully directed and built Freewill Agency & Freewill Capital to what they are today. Freewill provides professional investment immigration consulting services for the US/Australia, connecting investment funds to startups and potential businesses, offering business opportunities and foreign investor funding opportunities, and providing guidance for strong and sustainable domestic Vietnamese businesses to expand domestically and globally.

Ms. Jenny Trang Nguyen, Founder & CEO, shared: "Freewill Agency & Freewill Capital bring multidimensional trading opportunities in Asia and developed countries, delivering the best values to our esteemed investors."

