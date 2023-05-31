Hope Foods® Debuts New Packaging, Plastic Neutrality, & Enhanced Nutrients of its Organic Hummus

Donning A New Look, The Company's Popular Organic Hummus Flavors Will Now Include Flaxseed Oil, Which Provides Plant-based Omega-3s, While Retaining Hope Foods' Fresh Flavors and Signature, Small-batch Taste And Texture

BOULDER, Colo., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Hope Foods® , the original organic hummus brand, proudly unveils a bold new look to its delicious and nutritious organic hummus and non-GMO plant-based dip lineup. The new packaging reflects the company's vibrant flavor and highlights its Plastic Neutral certification. Beginning in June, all Hope Foods organic hummus products will also contain organic flaxseed oil, thus enhancing the products' functional benefits. Flaxseed oil has a neutral flavor impact and provides flexitarians with a source of plant-based Omega-3s.

"We are thrilled to raise the bar in terms of the nutritional benefits of our hummus," said Aubrea Alford, Marketing Manager at Hope Foods. "Hope Foods is one of the only hummus brands that use Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which is high in umami and health benefits. The addition of flaxseed oil offers a little boost in nutrition without sacrificing the great taste we're known for," added Alford.

Hope Foods organic hummus line boasts a variety of unique flavor profiles including the brand's popular Sea Salt & Olive Oil Hummus, Spicy Avocado Hummus, Black Garlic Hummus, and award-winning Thai Coconut Curry Hummus. Each hummus batch is cold-pressed, a process that applies extremely high pressure to protect it from bacteria and other pathogens without the need for high-heat pasteurization or chemicals. The end result is hummus and plant-based dips loaded with fresh-tasting flavor and micronutrients that aren't dulled by pasteurization and heat. The natural, healthy ingredients and fresh small-batch taste are why Hope Foods organic hummus is the choice of nutritionists and registered dietitians.

"The simple, high-quality ingredients and lack of preservatives is the number one reason I choose Hope Hummus and recommend it to my clients," says board-certified sports dietitian, Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD. "The ingredients read like a homemade recipe, which is why it's one of my go-to staples. I also admire Hope Foods' ongoing commitment to nutrition, sustainability, and mental health awareness."

The packaging and recipe update comes just several months after the company announced its plastic neutral certification from rePurpose Global , the world's leading Plastic Action Platform. With the help of rePurpose Global, Hope Foods seeks to recover as much plastic from nature as it uses in its new packaging.

Hope Foods dips can be found for $4.75/8oz cup at major retailers including Publix, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Albertsons, Giant Landover, King Soopers, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Gelson's, and online on Instacart. All Hope Foods products are Non-GMO Project verified, GFCO certified gluten-free, OU-certified kosher, and dairy and soy-free.

For more information, tips to support mental well-being, and recipes, visit HopeFoods.com and follow Hope Foods on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and Pinterest .

About Hope Foods

Hope Foods, one of the nation's leading premium plant-based dips and spreads brands, believes that life is a gift and therefore, is committed to making superior products and offering holistic wellness resources that are good for the body, mind, and planet. Hope Foods uses the freshest possible ingredients to make the most delicious and nutritious, lightly blended, organic/non-gmo hummus and dips. Thanks to HPP/cold pressure technology, Hope Foods dips taste like they were made fresh in your own kitchen. Hope Foods also provides holistic well-being resources at hopefoods.com/havehope. Sold at retailers nationwide, all Hope Foods products are Organic and/or Non-GMO Project verified, GFCO certified gluten-free, OU-certified kosher, and dairy and soy-free. Help Hope Foods "Spread Good Things™"#spreadhope

