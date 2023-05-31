Netstock Announces the Release of its AI-Powered Predictive Planning Suite™

Netstock's AI-powered solution will empower SMBs to adapt, flex, and accelerate supply chain planning to outpace their competitors.

BOSTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netstock , a leading supply chain planning solution provider for small and medium-sized businesses, has released its AI-powered Predictive Planning Suite, a purpose-built supply chain planning and inventory management solution. This AI-powered suite will provide unrivaled inventory management sophistication, visibility and flexibility, empowering SMBs globally with a robust yet affordable AI-powered supply chain planning tool.

Netstock's Predictive Planning Suite will enable businesses to optimize order placement, minimize stock-outs, and reduce surplus stock, resulting in increased operating cash and rapid ROI. Netstock's CEO, Ara Ohanian stated, "Traditionally, only enterprise-level solutions could provide this level of functionality and performance, costing many times more. Our Predictive Planning Suite allows us to provide solutions across an organization's supply chain journey as their business matures." Mr. Ohanian said, "We engineered our solution bundles to best address the needs of our customers as they take on more sophistication within their inventory management requirements. This helps them deploy what they need now and future-proof their inventory management needs well into the future."

With the release of the Predictive Planning Suite, Netstock will also launch their Opportunity Engine™, a powerful new AI-powered tool. The Opportunity Engine is designed to analyze all inventory data to quickly anticipate potential problems and provide recommendations in real-time, enabling customers to respond and rectify issues before they become a problem.

Founded on core principles of introducing advanced technology to the SMB industry, Netstock demonstrates their commitment to customers through a series of industry-leading advancements in inventory management solutions. Launching Netstock's AI-powered Predictive Planning Suite is the latest testament to their dedication and internal agility in rapidly delivering exceptional predictive supply chain planning products.

Barry Kukkuk, Netstock's CTO stated, "Netstock customers will continue to experience significant benefits from our constantly evolving AI technology. Leveraging this technology, Netstock will consistently capture and integrate valuable supply chain expertise, delivering packaged solutions directly to our customers."

Moreover, Netstock's learning academy provides access to unrivaled industry expertise, ensuring businesses stay ahead of the competition. With an ISO 27001 certification, Netstock guarantees the highest level of data security and integrity, instilling confidence by protecting their customer's sensitive information.

With Netstock's Predictive Planning Suite, customers can access a continuously evolving AI-driven solution that will play a pivotal role in shaping their business's future success.

About Netstock:

Netstock is a leader in predictive supply chain planning software, trusted by 2,200 customers globally to optimize their planning. Netstock's cloud-based solutions enable businesses to be agile, responsive, and profitable. Each solution integrates with leading ERPs, and leverages enhanced analytics so you can quickly respond to market change and make the best supply chain planning decisions for your business. For more information: https://www.netstock.com/

Netstock’s Predictive Planning Suite™ helps you unlock operating cash and enables increased visibility and collaboration across your business. Quickly respond to change and access powerful intelligence by leveraging data directly from your ERP. (PRNewswire)

Make faster supply chain planning decisions with Netstock. (PRNewswire)

