Opening of the Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Metaverse Forum at China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023

The Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Metaverse Forum, with the theme "Digital New World and the Future of Intelligence", was successfully held in Guiyang, Guizhou Province on the morning of May 27, 2023. As one of the flagship sessions of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023, this forum was hosted by the Organizing Committee of China International Big Data Industry Expo and organized by People's Daily Digital Communication Co., Ltd. This event witnessed the participation of over 300 guests, including representatives from government departments, industry associations, scientific research institutes and leading enterprises from both domestic and international sectors. Through keynote speeches, high-level discussions and results releases, the forum explored the development trends of artificial intelligence and the industrial metaverse. These discussions aimed to promote the establishment of a framework for digital cooperation and contribute to the global sustainable development.

The scene of the Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Metaverse Forum at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023. （Source：People's Daily Digital Communication) (PRNewswire)

The forum was graced by the presence of esteemed guests including Cui Shixin, Deputy Editor-in-chief of People's Daily; Lu Yongzheng, Member of the Standing Committee and Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee; Wang Jianhua, President of China Industry-University-Research Institute Collaboration Association; Wang Yuxiang, Member of the Party Committee and Vice President of the Insurance Association of China; Qaiser Nawab, Founder and Executive Director of Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development (GSISD); Yudil Chatim, the Education and Culture Attaché of the Embassy of Indonesia to China; along with other distinguished participants.

During his speech at the forum, Cui Shixin, Deputy Editor-in-chief of People's Daily, emphasized the increasingly prominent role of artificial intelligence within the communication field. He highlighted that artificial intelligence, as a key aspect of digital technology, is driving integrated media development. He also stressed the importance of actively innovating mechanisms to facilitate the seamless integration of elements, transforming artificial intelligence into a "smart driving force" behind the advancement of media integration. Furthermore, he advocated for the creation of innovative mechanisms for intelligent content production, based on intelligent technologies. This, in turn, would enrich the media communication ecosystem driven by intelligent technologies. He also emphasized the need to apply intelligent technologies to support and secure the production of media content as well as strengthen the construction of new mainstream media. By doing so, China's digital economy would experience sound and sustainable development.

Lu Yongzheng, member of the Standing Committee and Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee, delivered a speech in which he shared the development journey of Guizhou Province, which has thrived and transformed through the power of big data. He expressed Guizhou's commitment to constructing a stronger communication bridge, persistently hosting the China International Big Data Industry Expo as a globally recognized event and a world-class platform. Lu Yongzheng emphasized the importance of harnessing the vitality of scientific and technological innovation, leveraging the advantages of being home to the first national key laboratory and the first national technical standard innovation base in the field of big data in China. He stressed the need for integrating the digital and real economies, actively promoting digital industrialization and industrial digitalization, accelerating the concentration of big data industry, and implementing the "Hundreds of Enterprises Leadership" Action Plan and the "Thousands of Enterprises Integration" Empowerment Action Plan. These initiatives are poised to propel Guizhou forward, embracing a vibrant future colored by the realms of big data and cloud technology.

During his speech, Qaiser Nawab, founder and executive director of GSISD, emphasized the importance of considering the ethical dimensions when exploring the realms of artificial intelligence and metaverse. He stressed the need for a strong focus on data privacy, network security and ethics as key priorities in socially responsible science and technology innovations. This emphasis is critical in ensuring the fair and equitable distribution of the benefits derived from these technologies. Qaiser Nawab further highlighted the necessity of building a sustainable, inclusive and people-oriented digital ecosystem. This can only be achieved by safeguarding the rights, interests and trust of all stakeholders involved. By placing a strong emphasis on ethical considerations, it becomes possible to create a digital landscape that benefits society as a whole.

During his speech, Yudil Chatim, the Education and Culture Attaché of the Embassy of Indonesia to China, highlighted the strong foundation and promising prospects for cooperation between China and Indonesia in the field of artificial intelligence and related fields. He emphasized that artificial intelligence goes beyond being a mere technology; it represents a vision for creating a better future for humanity through innovation and cooperation. Yudil Chatim further emphasized the importance of joint efforts between China and Indonesia to promote cooperation and development in artificial intelligence and related fields. This can be achieved by enhancing policy coordination and strategic alignment, expanding practical collaboration to foster mutual benefits, and strengthening the exchange of talent and mutual learning.

Wang Jianhua, president of China Industry-University-Research Institute Collaboration Association, highlighted that the realm of artificial intelligence and industrial metaverse represents a comprehensive engineering endeavor encompassing multiple segments. Likewise, Industry-University-Research Institute collaboration serves as a resource-integrated systematic engineering that transcends sectors, regions, industries, disciplines and borders. By enhancing the interaction and cooperation among the government, industries, universities, research institutes and users, the China Industry-University-Research Institute Collaboration Association has garnered valuable experience in integrating innovation resources. The association has played a pivotal role in establishing innovation platforms, fostering synergies between innovation, industry and talent chains, and nurturing the development of innovative talents.

During the forum, participants engaged in insightful discussions under the theme of "Work Together to Build the Digital Silk Road". Noteworthy speeches were delivered by esteemed individuals, including Wu Qimin, Chairman and General Manager of People's Daily Digital Communication Co., Ltd.; Sheheryar Nafees Zakaria, technical consultant of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) ; and Christine Susanna Tjhin, Director of Strategic Research at Gentala Institute in Jakarta, Indonesia. These speakers delivered remarkable presentations on a range of topics, including "Formulating a Pattern for Digital Cooperation as a Shared Aspiration", "Digital Corridor within the Belt and Road Initiative", "Exploring Big Data Research and Opportunities in Pakistan" and "Indonesia-China Strategic Partnership 4.0: Advancing an Inclusive and Ethical Digital Order". Their speeches not only provided valuable insights but also offered suggestions for promoting the high-quality joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Artificial intelligence, as a foundational technology and inherent capability in the digital era, has emerged as an effective tool for enterprises to realize digital transformation. During the keynote speech session titled "Sharing the Future of Intelligence" distinguished speakers shared their valuable insights. Li Anmin, Co-Chairman of China Mobile Communications Association Metaverse Consensus Circle; Xue Chao, an algorithm scientist at JD Explore Academy; Wang Yuan, Vice President of NetEase (Hangzhou) Network Co., Ltd.; and Yan Yanchun, founder and chairman of Shanghai Hill United Health Management Co., Ltd., offered their perspectives on various engaging topics. These included "Promoting High-quality Integrated Development of AI and Industrial Metaverse", "Leveraging New-generation Artificial Intelligence Technology for New Business Formats Integrating Digital and Real Economies", "Empowering Enterprises with Productivity Transformation in the Digital Age through AIGC", and "Unlocking Three Structural Benifits in the Era of Intelligent Civilization Era amid AMW Context".

The vibrant atmosphere of the Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Metaverse Forum at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023. People's Daily Digital Communication unveiled their groundbreaking innovation, the Next Generation of Digital Smart Media Broadcasting and Control Platform.（Source: People's Daily Digital Communication) (PRNewswire)

During the digital product release session, People's Daily Digital Communication Co., Ltd. unveiled its highly anticipated next generation of autonomous and controllable digital smart media broadcasting and control platform. This cutting-edge platform harnesses the power of the Internet, Internet of Things (IoT) and various frontend interaction technologies. Equipped with features such as real-time remote control, hardware status monitoring, online content monitoring, communication effect feedback and other functions, the platform enables multi-dimensional analytical processing of backend big data. This capability allows for the graphical and stereoscopic representation of outdoor building communication through the concept of digital twins.

Additionally, the forum featured insightful dialogues on two key themes: "Artificial Intelligence and Life Sciences - Opportunities and Challenges" and "Metaverse Aggregates New Growth Drivers - Integrating Digital and Real Economies Boosts Industrial Development". These dialogue sessions provided a platform for participants to engage in-depth discussions and exchanges regarding the current state and future prospects of artificial intelligence and metaverse industry. Taking into consideration the ongoing development trends, application scenarios and technical characteristics of artificial intelligence and metaverse, the China Industry-University-Research Institute Collaboration Association and the Blockchain Association for Finance organized the release and opening ceremony of metaverse demonstration results during the forum.At the event site, the application cases of metaverse were showcased, featuring Tangdai Liquor, Nobel Family and Alcohol Wonderland. The attendants were treated to a captivating metaverse world that seamlessly integrated immersive experience, a robust content ecosystem, hyperspace socializing and cutting-edge virtual reality technology.

According to reports, this Forum was support from esteemed organizations including the China Industry-University-Research Institute Collaboration Association (CIUR) Metaverse Technology and Industrial Innovation Platform, Beijing Franchise Equity Exchange, China Mobile Communications Association Metaverse Consensus Circle and Guizhou Tangdai Liquor Co., Ltd.

