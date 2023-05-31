Piston Group Appoints Chief Human Resources Officer

DETROIT, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Piston Group today announced the appointment of Ericka Stephens as chief human resources officer. In her role, Stephens will be responsible for assisting the chief executive officer and executive leadership team with developing, implementing, communicating, and executing the Piston Group's strategic plan for human resources. She will also be responsible for advising internal business leaders as a key partner for critical decision support and guidance.

"Ericka's successful track record of human resources leadership for complex organizations will be beneficial as we continue to develop and implement programs and strategies to attract, retain and develop diverse talent to achieve our growth objectives. Ericka's expertise will advance our "Learning Organization" culture that supports and encourages personal development," said Piston Group Founder and Chairman Vinnie Johnson.

Stephens comes to Piston Group with nearly 20 years of human resource leadership experience. Previously, she was chief human resources officer for Pace Industries where she developed and executed human resource strategy in support of the overall business, specifically in the areas of succession planning, talent management, change management, organizational and performance management, training and development, and community presence.

Prior to Pace Industries, Stephens was human resource vice president at Faurecia.

Stephens earned a Master of Arts degree from the University of Phoenix.

About Piston Group

Piston Group, comprised of Piston Automotive, Irvin Automotive Products, Detroit Thermal Systems, and newly acquired A Lava, is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. It designs, engineers, assembles and manufactures a wide variety of automotive parts and systems. Piston Group was founded in 1995 by industry magnate and former NBA champion Vinnie Johnson, and is one of the largest private, minority-owned automotive suppliers in North America.

Today, Piston Group employs nearly 10,000 people at more than 20 locations across North America. Last year, the firm posted revenues of $3.2 billion. Visit www.pistongroup.com for more information.

