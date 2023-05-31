PRIDE365™ CERTIFIED SECURES DOMAIN PRIDE.ORG AND RECEIVES HONOUR AT THE INAUGURAL INTERPRIDE GLOBAL GALA

ONGOING COMMITMENT TO LGBT+ COMMUNITY OF INCLUSION, EQUALITY & TRANSPARENCY 365 DAYS OF THE YEAR

LONDON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride365, a trailblazing organisation with a mission to make the world a more inclusive place, have announced the acquisition of the domain www.pride.org. With immediate effect, all portal activity, news and pertinent information will be housed and accessed under the www.pride.org banner.

Pride365 www.pride.org (PRNewswire)

Pride365 empowers organisations to become true catalysts for positive change by putting a focus on real, actionable and incremental improvement. The brand's purpose is to create change not simply as a moral imperative, but something that makes financial and performance sense for organisations of all shapes and sizes.

Jack Mizel, CEO of Pride365, commented, "In keeping with Pride365's ethos to be an authentic voice for the LGBT+ community and to positively impact as many people as we can, our acquisition of www.pride.org is part of a long-term, global objective."

Pride365 was launched in 2019 at World Pride 50th anniversary in New York and is an official partner of InterPride the non-profit organisation that licenses the iconic WorldPride™ brand.

As InterPride's global partner, Pride365 work to inspire organisations to meet the highest standards of inclusion, culture and equality all year round and were delighted to be honoured with the InterPride Champion Award at the recent InterPride 40th anniversary celebrations Global Gala in Los Angeles.

Alongside stars from the entertainment industry, Pride365 CEO Jack Mizel received recognition for a collective effort in bringing LGBT+ issues into the cultural consciousness and for providing immeasurable and ongoing support to the LGBT+ community.

On receiving the award, Jack Mizel remarked, "On behalf of Pride365, I am deeply honoured to accept the InterPride Champion Award. This is a distinguished accolade to receive and I am extremely proud of everyone involved with Pride365 and their combined effort to protect LGBT+ workers around the world."

The Gala evening was a glittering event filled with music, dance and stories in honour of the organisation's efforts to advance the global Pride movement and bring social and cultural equity to communities across the globe.

And the good news for Pride365 doesn't stop there. Former film and entertainment executive, Sophie Nicolaou has joined as Chief Marketing & Creative Officer. Sophie has been brought on to navigate the brand's next steps, particularly as Pride365 looks to scale in the US market. CEO Jack Mizel commented, "Sophie has worked on some of the biggest intellectual properties in the film, TV and sports arena and has also spearheaded go-to-market projects for smaller companies and start-ups. She has already had a great impact with our Champions and Certified Partners and her vision for the future is one we are excited about." Previously Sophie worked for 20th Century Fox and Sony Pictures. You can learn more about Sophie here.

Already some major highlights of the year for trailblazing Pride365. As we look ahead to Pride month in June and recognise that big strides are being made in the journey towards bringing an end to pinkwashing and building a truly authentic and inclusive society, 365 days of the year.

ABOUT PRIDE365

Pride365 inspires organisations to meet the highest standards of inclusion, culture and equality all year round. Pride365 is at the forefront of creating a world where everyone can be their true, authentic self. All Pride365 certified partners make a public pledge on how they will improve the lives of the LGBT+ community in the workplace and contribute to the community in the wider society. Pride365 stands against pinkwashing and with the help of our Champions, Partners and InterPride, we shine a light on what true inclusion looks like all year round.

CONTACT

For social media & PR enquiries:

Laura Marks | laura@pride.org

+44 7812 054136

For more information about Pride365, visit here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pride365