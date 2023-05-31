Promontory Therapeutics to Participate in Business Development Strategies Panel at the Sachs 9th Annual Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum

The company will also present an update on its corporate and clinical progress at the event
NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promontory Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing small molecule immunotherapies in oncology, will participate in a panel discussion on maximizing value in a capital efficient manner at the Sachs 9th Annual Immuno-Oncology Innovation Forum, taking place June 2, 2023 in Chicago. The company will also provide a presentation on its corporate and clinical progress with lead therapeutic candidate, PT-112, a small molecule immunotherapy.
Panel Discussion Details
Panel Session: Business Development Strategies Panel: How to Maximize Value in a Capital Efficient Manner
Speaker: Matthew Price, EVP & COO, Promontory Therapeutics
Date: June 2, 2023
Time: 9:30am CDT
Location: Sinclair Ballroom, Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Chicago
Corporate Presentation Details
Presentation Session: Track A
Speaker: Johan Baeck, CMO, Promontory Therapeutics
Date: June 2, 2023
Time: 11:00am CDT
Location: Room Faulkner, Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Chicago
More information about the event and agenda is available on the Sachs Forum website.
About Promontory Therapeutics
Promontory Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on small molecule immunotherapy. The company's lead candidate, PT-112, is the first small molecule conjugate of pyrophosphate in oncology, and possesses a unique pleiotropic mechanism of action that promotes immunogenic cell death (ICD), through the release of damage associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) that bind to pattern recognition receptors on dendritic cells and promote the adaptive immune response in the tumor microenvironment. Clinical data generated across three Phase 1 studies have demonstrated single-agent and combination anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability profile, and two Phase 2 studies of PT-112 are underway. The company's research and development work has been conducted in the United States, Europe and Asia. The company also sponsored the completed clinical study of PT-112 in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab under a collaboration agreement with Pfizer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (operating as EMD Serono in the US and Canada), and has an active Phase 2 trial underway with the NCI utilizing PT-112 in thymic epithelial tumors where PT-112 has received Orphan Drug designation.
To learn more about Promontory Therapeutics, visit the company's website here.
CONTACTS:
Promontory Therapeutics
Brooke Raphael, MS
VP, Strategy & Operations
Tel: +1 (646) 974-6453
Email: braphael@promontorytx.com
Investors:
Stan Musial
Tel: +1 (646) 222-6932
Email: smusial@promontorytx.com
ICR Westwicke
Media:
Alexis Feinberg
Tel: +1 (203) 939-2225
Email: alexis.feinberg@westwicke.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Promontory Therapeutics Inc.