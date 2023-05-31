Sinclair Digital Partners with Luum.io to Revolutionize DC Lighting Systems

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luum.io and Sinclair Digital are happy to announce that they are partnering for the deployment of combined POE and X-POEⓇ Lighting systems.

Sinclair Digital is recognized as a pioneer creating DC Microgrids for Sustainable Intelligent Buildings that leverage the use of Fault Managed Power (FMP), POE, and USB. The DC connected power infrastructure reduces heat and plug loads from buildings and the granular robust controls enable superior occupant experiences.

Luum.io is a pioneer technology company with deep roots in lighting controls. It has developed a groundbreaking patent-pending network switch technology referred to as X-POEⓇ, that enables switch ports to provide either full-power standards-based 802.3bt POE or identify a passive connector at the end of a Cat6 cable thus providing low voltage power and enabling robust lighting controls from the switch port without the need for a POE PD driver, thus lowering the cost to deploy a DC connected lighting system.

Sinclair Digital has secured the exclusive rights to resell, distribute, and incorporate Luum switches in their AGILE-CORE™ product series when paired with Fault Managed Power. "Luum.io gives us the ability to further reduce the costs and complexity of deploying low-voltage POE connected lighting systems. The fact that their switch ports can still provide standard network connectivity or X-POEⓇ lighting depending on the device that plugs into the port is a significant step in furthering the cable convergence in buildings which leads to lower OpEx and furthering sustainability goals," says Luis Suau, Chief Business Officer at Sinclair Digital.

Sinclair expects to provide packaged FMP, POE, X-POEⓇ, and USB power infrastructure systems as plug and play solutions to Electrical Contractors, Lighting Agents, and Specifiers as a Value Added Reseller built on their experience and expertise in design/build installations. Visit Realcomm 2023, Las Vegas, June 14-15, or the BICSI/NECA Summit, Denver Grand Hyatt, June 26-28 for preview demonstrations of Sinclair Digital's AGILE-CORE™ with Luum powering high bay lighting.

Email info@sinclair-digital.com for additional product and sales inquiries.

About Luum.io

LUUM.iO is a technology company that develops innovative products to make buildings smarter, healthier, and more efficient. Our solutions replace outdated electrical wiring with frictionless IoT infrastructure, enabling safe, energy conscious and cost-effective power distribution. With our X-PoE®, 6Lo™ Wireless, and Energy of Things™ Suite, we empower a seamless ecosystem of building components. Our mission is to go beyond the status quo and create a sustainable future for humanity on Earth through groundbreaking technologies.

About Sinclair Digital

Sinclair Digital is a design and implementation firm pioneering sustainable and intelligent buildings with a primary focus on DC Power and Microgrids, Building Controls, and Battery Energy Storage Systems. Sinclair Digital is also an AI-based software company that revolutionizes the design to operations paradigm of buildings and a Value Added Reseller (VAR) of products, packaged systems, and software services. Named after the completion of the famed Marriott Sinclair Hotel, Sinclair Digital was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.sinclair-digital.com

