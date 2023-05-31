Summit Nanotech Appoints New Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Engineering as it Reshapes the Future of Lithium Extraction

Dr. Jeremy Patt and Dr. Katerina Kryst join Summit Nanotech's growing executive team to support the commercialization of its denaLi™ Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology

CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Summit Nanotech ("Summit"), a leader in sustainable lithium extraction technology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jeremy Patt as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Dr. Katerina Kryst as Vice President of Engineering.

Summit Nanotech Direct Lithium Extraction (CNW Group/Summit Nanotech) (PRNewswire)

"Jeremy and Katerina are high-impact catalysts to our team, with Jeremy's successful commercialization of multiple first-of-kind, chemical process technologies, and Katerina's talent for designing and scaling cutting-edge lithium extraction systems," said Amanda Hall, Founder and CEO of Summit Nanotech. "Their impressive track records at both Fortune 500 companies and VC-backed startups will expedite our denaLi™ technology deployment and accelerate Summit towards its goal of producing the world's greenest lithium."

Patt, most recently CTO of AquaHydrex, has more than fifteen years in leadership as a chemical engineer and a seasoned CTO. His extensive experience in establishing and advancing research programs, pilot plants, and pioneering manufacturing facilities positions him firmly to accelerate the field deployment of Summit's DLE technology.

"With the global shift towards cleaner energy sources and the increasing demand for electric vehicles, sustainable and responsible lithium extraction is an imperative," said Patt. "I am excited by the opportunity to propel Summit's unique technology into commercialization and uphold its commitment to protect delicate ecosystems and Indigenous communities."

Kryst most recently served as Technology Development Manager at Koch Separation Solutions, where she managed a suite of projects to guide the development and scaling-up of systems in direct lithium extraction and purification of industrial fluids such as solvents, wastewater and acids to reduce waste and environmental impact. As a licensed chemical engineer, Kryst's experience positions her to support in the development of denaLi™ and lead the teams that are crucial to its success.

"Technology has the unparalleled ability to revolutionize industries and improve lives, but to unlock its full potential, we must bring together individuals who possess not only technical expertise but also a unique blend of creativity, problem-solving skills, and a hunger for innovation," said Kryst. "I see Summit's denaLi™ technology as a game changer in the lithium extraction space, and I am eager to be part of the team that drives its transformative impact forward."

Patt and Kryst are the latest additions to Summit's growing executive team, joining Gautam Parimoo who signed on weeks earlier as Chief Operations Officer. These appointments follow the opening of Summit's Chilean location , which will serve as a focal point for scaling its denaLi™ DLE technology and executing de-risking programs for reinjection and water recovery.

ABOUT SUMMIT NANOTECH

Summit Nanotech Corporation is a cleantech organization transforming how the world accesses lithium for EV batteries and the global energy transition. Their patented and sustainable direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology, denaLi™, extracts high-quality lithium from brine using a patented sorbent and water recovery solution, making way for a more sustainable alternative to the traditional extraction process. denaLi ™ will preserve natural resources and ecosystems and optimize operations for lithium producers in Chile and Argentina. Established in 2018 and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Summit Nanotech has been awarded to the 2022 Future 50 for fastest growing sustainability companies in Canada, the Foresight 50 for most investable cleantech venture, and the Solar Impulse Foundation's Efficient Solutions Label. Learn more at summitnanotech.com.

