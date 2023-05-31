The "White Castle Slider Showdown" Seeks Cravers' Best Recipes Using Sliders as the Star Ingredient

Winner of new contest will receive free Sliders for a year, special recognition during complimentary trip to White Castle's home office, and more

TV personality and Cravers Hall of Famer Adam Richman will serve as a judge

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all culinary enthusiasts! White Castle, the beloved home of The Original Slider, is introducing the "White Castle Slider Showdown," a recipe contest seeking the tastiest, most mouthwatering recipes featuring at least six Sliders as the main ingredient.

The White Castle Slider Showdown begins today and ends at midnight on Sept. 4, 2023. Participants can enter their recipes by posting a video on a public TikTok account or a video or photo carousel on a public Instagram account using the hashtag #SliderShowdownContest and tagging @WhiteCastle. The video (or photos) must show the ingredients, the preparation method and the final product, and a detailed written recipe must be included in the post.

Recipes must use at least six beef Sliders (Original, Cheese or Jalapeño) with or without pickles. The Sliders can be purchased at a White Castle restaurant or from a retail store. (Retail Sliders are available in the frozen aisles of most major grocery stores in all 50 states.) A complete set of rules can be found at WhiteCastle.com. Participants must be at least 18 years old to enter.

"White Castle Cravers are truly among the most inventive foodies out there," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "The White Castle Slider Showdown is a platform to spotlight their craveativity and to showcase the versatility of our Sliders."

TV personality Adam Richman of "Man v. Food" fame, a member of the 2020 Cravers Hall of Fame class, will serve as one of the contest's five judges. He and the other judges will rate the recipes based on presentation, taste appeal, originality and video quality.

The winner will receive free Sliders for a year, recognition at a special event at White Castle's home office in early 2024, and White Castle swag.

A collection of Craver recipes was published in the 2005 cookbook, By the Sackful. White Castle's website features more than 75 Slider-based recipes, many of which came from entries in the "Crave Time Cookoff," a cooking contest that White Castle hosted several years ago. White Castle is hoping to add at least another dozen or so craveable recipes that reimagine the classic Slider in dishes that everyone will love.

"Our 102 years as a family-owned business has been a collaboration with customers since day one," Richardson said. "We can't wait to see what new directions Cravers go with these recipes. They may very well redefine the way we savor our beloved one-of-a-kind Sliders.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

