Chris Cardillo is Called to Duty Producing His Next Feature Length Film

Called to Duty pairs Top Gun with Iron Eagle with female led cast

MOUNT LAUREL TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Cardillo has completed producer duties on his latest film, Called to Duty, coming to theaters June 2023. Called to Duty features strong female leads in front of, and behind, the camera in a high octane action drama movie.

Female Navy air show pilots are called on by their country to take the offensive to stop a potential nuclear attack from a rogue superpower. Superior piloting skills give the acrobat pilots an edge in combat. Joseph Baena, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, accompanies the female squad into aerial combat against the North Kiyung nation.

Called to Duty stars Susannah Jane, Cabrina Collesides, Brandi Mosko, Whitney Star, Erica Seelig, Marisa Pangaro, Toni Ann Gisondi and Rosanne Sorrentino. Behind the camera, handling director duties, is Ashley Gibson.

"Called to Action, being female led, is already setting precedents in the movie industry. Fans of the Top Gun and Iron Eagle franchises will get their money's worth out of Called to Action," says Chris Cardillo, Called to Duty Producer, he continued, "We are breaking down barriers with Called to Duty, pushing the industry in new directions that I am sure fans will enjoy in theaters this Summer."

Called to Duty successfully aired at the Berlinale Film Festival in early 2023 with a theatrical, and video on demand, release set for June 2023. Vision Films are handling international sales and theatrical, and video on demand, releases for Called to Duty.

Chris Cardillo has produced several film projects including Fight Valley (2016), Worthless (2018), The Mint (2022) among other titles and projects. Cardillo also has experience in the music industry having produced three albums.

Called to Duty will release in theaters and Video on Demand in July 2023. Interview opportunities with Mr. Cardillo are available on a limited basis.

