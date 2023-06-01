Dive Into Nourished Shine with the New Bumble and bumble Bb.Seaweed Collection

Dive Into Nourished Shine with the New Bumble and bumble Bb.Seaweed Collection

This vegan nutrient-infused routine is mindfully crafted with 93%+ naturally-derived ingredients* and 100% recycled packaging.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumble and bumble, an authority in professional hair care and styling products, unveils its new Bb.Seaweed collection comprised of Seaweed Whipped Scalp Scrub, Seaweed Air Dry Cream, and new mindfully-crafted evolutions of its Seaweed Shampoo and Conditioner. Infused with Royal Sugar Kelp, Pacific Sea Kelp and Green Microalgae, the Bb.Seaweed Collection delivers a healthy, balanced scalp, luminous hair, and effortless, air-dried styling.

The vegan collection has been mindfully crafted with 93%+ naturally derived ingredients* and 100% recycled packaging. The Bb. Seaweed Collection includes a whipped, airy scrub that helps create a polished look and soft brilliance; a multipurpose air-dry cream that nourishes hair with hydration, reduces frizz, and calms flyaways; and a nutrient-infused, gentle shampoo cleanser and hydrating conditioner that delivers a healthy, balanced scalp and nourished shine.

Bb.Seaweed transports the senses with a crisp, lightweight, refreshing fragrance with notes of Crisp Apple, Leafy Green, Mint Leaf, Pineapple, and a White Woods Blend.

The first-ever scalp scrub from Bumble and bumble, Bb.Seaweed Whipped Scalp Scrub gently exfoliates and purifies to clear the way for a healthy-looking hair and scalp, delivering 2x shine instantly vs. unwashed hair. Ideal for all hair types, the Bb.Seaweed Whipped Scalp Scrub gently exfoliates and purifies scalp and strands, helping to create an optimal scalp environment by drawing out impurities like dirt and excess oil, while refreshing and invigorating the scalp.

For effortless, air-dried styles, the new Bb.Seaweed Air Dry Cream is a versatile part leave-in conditioner, part styling cream. Ideal for all hair types, in just a simple step the Bb.Seaweed Air Dry Cream provides lightweight moisture and care for hair and scalp, reduces frizz + flyaways, and delivers a nourishing all-day hold. Plus, it also helps maintain an optimal scalp environment.

Rounding out the collection are the new mindfully-crafted evolutions of Bb.Seaweed Shampoo and Conditioner. Formulated for all hair types, this beloved shampoo and conditioner duo offers lightweight, balanced moisture for scalp and strands, gently cleanses without stripping, and helps promote an optimal scalp environment. When used together, 91% showed improved scalp hydration.**

"Seaweed was our first-ever duo of Shampoo and Conditioner. The newly expanded Bb.Seaweed Collection has been mindfully crafted with naturally-derived formulas, plus new care and styling innovations that our pros have curated and tested to deliver effortless, luminous styles for all hair types," said Corey Reese, Senior Vice President and Global General Manager of Bumble and bumble.

The Bb.Seaweed Collection is available June 2023 at Ulta and Ulta.com, Sephora and Sephora.com, Bumbleandbumble.com, Bumble and bumble Flagship NYC Salons and Bb.Local Salons.

Bumble and bumble is a cruelty-free brand. We don't test on animals.

*Using the ISO 16128 Standard, from plant, non petroleum mineral, and/or water sources.

**Clinical testing on 32 subjects, after using Shampoo and Conditioner 3x times.

About Bumble and bumble.

Bumble and bumble began as a New York City salon in 1977, where Bumble and bumble hairdressers clipped, colored and styled their way into prominence in magazines, on runways, and backstage around the world.

The brand is dedicated to the craft of hairstylists and colorists who are obsessed with technical and artistic excellence through bold self-expression. Bumble and bumble invents products to meet these professionals' exacting standards that are also easy enough for anyone to use. From the iconic, wave-enhancing Surf Spray to the bestselling, mega moisturizing Hairdresser's Invisible Oil range, these well-loved products are used by the pros in Bumble and bumble salons and by millions of people around the world at home every day.

At Bumble and bumble, we believe in really great hair on your own terms.

Our mission — to provide a range of pro-curated, backstage-vetted, high-performing products and techniques inclusive of every hair type, texture, and styling preference so that you can create the hair you want every day, every night, every time.

