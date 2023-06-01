E. & J. GALLO WINERY ACQUIRES BEV, A WOMAN-FOUNDED BEVERAGE BRAND KNOWN FOR BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS AND BUILDING PEOPLE UP

MODESTO, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E. & J. Gallo Winery (Gallo) announced today that it acquired Bev and its portfolio of premium canned wines and spritzers. The acquisition comes two years after Gallo obtained exclusive U.S. distribution rights for Bev and began to bring the popular brand to more consumers across the country.

"The Bev portfolio will allow us to continue to offer consumers options to celebrate any occasion." - Stephanie Gallo , CMO

Founded by Alix Peabody in Venice, California, Bev is a woman-led beverage brand promoting empowerment and inclusivity in beverage and beyond. Their mission, to "Do it different, do it better. Break the glass," exemplifies their drive to tackle new frontiers in both the beverage industry and in culture at large. At its heart, Bev is about breaking down barriers and building connections that educate and inspire. This aligns with Gallo's guiding mission to serve joy in moments that matter.

The first ever TTB-approved "zero sugar" canned wine on the market, Bev wines are three carbs, 100 calories per serving, 11.9% ABV, and are all gluten free.

"I founded Bev out of a passion for changing not only the drinks in our hands, but the culture surrounding drinking," said Alix, Bev's CEO. "For us, breaking the glass is about empowering communities and inspiring people to celebrate themselves and own their fun. When I met Stephanie Gallo, it became immediately clear that Gallo's values and commitment to women and diversity in the industry is exemplary of the exact change we aim to create. We could not be more excited for this partnership and can't wait to expand the reach of our products and our community."

"After meeting Alix two years ago, I could sense the power of the Bev brand, and I respected the innovation and unique approach to reaching consumers. I immediately knew we had to find a way to work together," said Stephanie Gallo, Gallo's CMO. "At Gallo, we are on a mission to serve joy as we win new friends for wine, which means ensuring consumers have access to products that make them feel welcome. As an industry, we are adapting and evolving to remain relevant to the next generation of alcohol beverage consumers. I see the Bev portfolio as a welcome addition to Gallo's product family that will allow us to continue to offer our consumers beverage options to celebrate any occasion."

Gallo's Bev portfolio includes Bev Rosé, Bev Blanc, Bev Gris, Bev Noir, Bev Glitz, Bev Glam, Bev Glow, Bev PRIDE, and the newly released Bev Brite. All varietals are from California and are available in 4-packs of 250ml cans and retail between $15.99 and $17.99.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Alix Peabody will continue her involvement in the vision, expansion and development of the brand.

ABOUT BEV

Alix Peabody – Founder & CEO of Bev – took one look at the alcohol beverage industry & realized there was very little out there that spoke to & about women in a positive, authentic way. She founded Bev in 2017 to change not only the drinks in our hands, but to inspire kinder, more inclusive fun in drinking culture at large. With a variety of refreshingly crisp, dry, & a lil' fizzy zero sugar canned wines, Bev is on a mission to transform the industry as we know it: creating a voice for women (and good dudes!) in a fun, inclusive, and approachable way. For more information, visit www.drinkbev.com.

ABOUT E. & J. GALLO WINERY

Founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo, E. & J. Gallo Winery is a family-owned company and global wine and spirits industry leader. The hallmark of E. & J. Gallo Winery is their lasting commitment to sustainability and quality, and consistently providing wine and spirits for every occasion. Gallo's range of offerings includes Apothic, Barefoot Wine, Black Box, J Vineyards and Winery, La Marca Prosecco, Orin Swift, New Amsterdam Vodka, RumChata, High Noon, along with partnerships with esteemed family-owned brands such as Allegrini, Argiano, The Dalmore, Diplomatico, Don Fulano, and Grupo Montenegro. Learn more at: www.gallo.com.

Media contact: Caroline Shaw; Caroline.Shaw@ejgallo.com

