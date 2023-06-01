Hess Celebrates the Mini Toy Truck's 25th Silver Anniversary

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hess Corporation announced the release of a special edition 25th Anniversary Mini Toy Truck Collection for $34.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included, exclusively at HessToyTruck.com. In celebration of this silver anniversary of the Hess Mini Toy Truck series, customers will be entered into the Silver Sweeps – where 25 lucky winners will receive a rare silver-colored version of the Mini Collection.

Special Edition 25th Anniversary Mini Toy Truck Collection (PRNewswire)

Hess Corporation released a special edition 25th Anniversary Mini Toy Truck Collection, exclusively at HessToyTruck.com.

Introduced in 1998, the annual release of the Hess Mini is a limited-production set of highly detailed, small-scale versions of classic holiday Hess Toy Trucks. This year's special set pays tribute to three different Hess anniversary toys: the 2014 Hess Collector's Edition Tanker which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Hess Toy Truck, the 2014 50th Anniversary holiday Toy Truck and Space Cruiser, and the 2018 Collector's Edition First Hess Truck, which commemorated Hess Corporation's 85th anniversary. The new 4-in-one miniature toy set features 86 working lights, chrome accents, free-rolling wheels, detachable display bases with name plates, and silver foil trimmed display packaging.

Also available, while supplies last, is the My Plush Hess Truck: 2023 Tugboat, designed especially for the youngest fans. Ideal for birthday or new baby gifts, the squeeze-activated soft toy is the fourth in the award-winning plush series from Hess, recognized for its comforting lights and fun sing along songs from parent testers and judges alike. The plush collectible is available at HessToyTruck.com for $34.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries and is safe for kids of all ages.

Looking ahead, a limited quantity Collector's Edition toy will be released in September to commemorate the 90th Anniversary of Hess Corporation. The newest annual holiday Hess Toy Truck will follow in October. More details will be announced later this year.

The Hess Toy Truck, among the bestselling toys annually, is a highly sought-after collectible toy and a treasured holiday tradition shared among families since 1964. Text "HESS" to 437788 to sign up for mobile alerts, and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram. Details on the Silver Sweeps can be found at https://hesstoytruck.com/sweepstakes_rules/.

For press materials, images or to schedule interviews, contact:

Litzky Public Relations | HessToyTruck@litzkypr.com | 908-967-3812

In celebration of the silver anniversary of the Hess Mini Toy Truck series, customers will be entered into the Silver Sweeps – where 25 lucky winners will receive a rare silver-colored version of the Mini Collection. (PRNewswire)

Hess Toy Truck Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HESS TOY TRUCK