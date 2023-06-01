PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk: Tender Offer Settlement Announcement

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (the "Company") today announced the settlement of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash ("Tender Offer") any and all of its outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes due 2024 ("Notes"). The Tender Offer was made pursuant to a Tender Offer Memorandum, dated May 18, 2023 ("Tender Offer Memorandum") which is available on the tender website ("Tender Website") at https://deals.is.kroll.com/pgn. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings assigned to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Company hereby announces that payment of the Tender Offer Consideration plus Accrued Interest Payment for all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by the Company has been made on May 31, 2023.

Pursuant to the settlement of the Tender Offer, US$499,851,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes were purchased by the Company and have been cancelled. The aggregate principal amount of Notes that remains outstanding as of the date of this announcement is US$450,149,000.

Documents for the Tender Offer, including the Tender Offer Memorandum, are available at the Tender Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/pgn and may also be obtained by contacting the Information and Tender Agent by telephone at +44 20 7704 0880 (London) / +852 2281 0114 (Hong Kong) or by email at pgn@is.kroll.com.

