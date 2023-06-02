Cybersecurity Leaders Can Engage Decision Makers More Successfully With an Effective Communications Framework, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech's latest research shows that a communication framework for presenting security solutions to executive stakeholders will enable cybersecurity leaders to identify, develop, and deliver on goals more effectively while obtaining the support they need to achieve their objectives.

TORONTO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published its newest blueprint, Present Security to Executive Stakeholders , which is designed to support cybersecurity leaders in navigating the rise of cyber-related attacks and risks. To be successful, these leaders must communicate effectively with executive stakeholders to obtain support for their security objectives. However, according to the firm's research, the challenge is that many cybersecurity leaders struggle to decide what to present and how to present security to executive stakeholders. The constant changes in the threat landscape impact their ability to prioritize the topics to be communicated. The new blueprint, which is the firm's proprietary step-by-step methodology to execute specific technology initiatives, will help cybersecurity leaders develop and deliver presentations that will engage and build trust with their organizational leadership team.

Info-Tech Research Group’s “Present Security to Executive Stakeholders” blueprint outlines a structured approach for cybersecurity leaders to prepare, deliver, and obtain their security communication goals. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

"Cybersecurity leaders are tasked with various responsibilities to ensure their organization can achieve its goals while its most important assets are being protected," says Ahmad Jowhar , research specialist at Info-Tech Research Group. "However, when communicating security to executive stakeholders, challenges can arise in determining what topics are pertinent to present. Changes in the security threat landscape coupled with different business goals make identifying how to present security more challenging."

Cybersecurity leaders often have limited time to communicate with executive stakeholders, in terms of both frequency and duration, making it critical to identify the most important information to address. According to the blueprint, several factors contribute to misalignment between cybersecurity leaders and the executive team regarding the prioritization of information. These factors include the expanding threat landscape, evolving industry regulations and standards, and the emergence of new organizational objectives that necessitate alignment within the security team.

Info-Tech's research further highlights a significant gap between security leaders and executive stakeholders regarding an organization's security posture. For example, executive stakeholders are often concerned about security leaders' effectiveness in addressing the rising security risks that affect various industries. Conversely, cybersecurity leaders can feel unheard and lack the influence needed to address these concerns adequately. Insufficient organizational security awareness and support from cross-functional departments hinder the achievement of security objectives such as education and investments. To enhance the organization's overall security posture, cybersecurity leaders must prioritize developing a strategy to bridge this gap with executive stakeholders.

The firm's blueprint outlines a four-step structured approach for security leaders to prepare and deliver executive communication and achieve their communication goals:

Identify Communications Goals: Defining drivers and goals for communicating security will enable cybersecurity leaders to better prepare and deliver their presentations, which will help them obtain their desired outcomes.



Collect Information to Support Goals: Leveraging data and analytics will help provide quantitative-based communication, resulting in a more meaningful and effective presentation.



Develop a Communication Strategy to Present Goals: Developing a storytelling approach will help cybersecurity leaders engage with their audience.



Deliver Meaningful Information: Establishing credibility and trust with executing stakeholders is essential to obtaining their support for security objectives. Cybersecurity leaders must also learn how to speak in business language to gain financial and executive support as well as to build rapport.

Info-Tech advises cybersecurity leaders to conduct background research on their audience members, such as their professional background, to understand how best to communicate with them and overcome potential objections. Verifying objectives at the end of the communication is another key step to ensuring they have successfully communicated to stakeholders.

To learn more about developing a structured process for communicating security to stakeholders, download the complete Present Security to Executive Stakeholders blueprint.

