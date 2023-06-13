Significant Reduction in Inpatient Opioid Use Achieved with CareEffects™ Stewardship Service

Indicator Sciences Highlights 20% Inpatient Opioid Reduction at Troy Regional Medical Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. , June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Indicator Sciences, the provider of the CareEffects Stewardship consultative analytics service, today proudly unveils the results of a successful initiative at Troy Regional Medical Center. Implementation of the service has led to a 20% reduction in inpatient opioid use within just six months, underscoring its value and effectiveness.

Reducing excess opioid utilization is critical to prevent opioid-related adverse drug events, complications which occur in nearly 10% of inpatient admissions in U.S. hospitals, prolonging lengths of stay and increasing the risk of readmission.

Leveraging comprehensive context-of-care risk-adjustment analytics, CareEffects Stewardship identifies individual nurses whose practice patterns lead to increased opioid utilization compared with their peers. As nurses manage roughly 80% of inpatient opioids on a PRN (as needed) basis, there is an urgent need for closer monitoring of individual nursing practices. This pioneering approach paves the way for focused stewardship education, fostering improved patient outcomes.

Rick Smith, CEO of Troy Regional Medical Center, praises the program: "As leaders of a small hospital, we have a zero-tolerance policy towards preventable complications. CareEffects Stewardship has become an integral part of our pursuit of delivering the highest quality of patient care."

Led by Chief Clinical Officer Amy Minor, RN, a targeted nursing intervention was conducted, focusing on approximately 5% of the inpatient nursing staff. These nurses each exhibited a significant increase in opioid use per shift compared with their peers, after risk-adjusting for context-of-care.

Minor points to a success story: "One of our nurses, initially identified as an outlier, has since evolved into a practice leader. Our non-punitive approach has not just enhanced patient safety, but also nurtured a supportive and learning-centric environment for our nursing staff."

