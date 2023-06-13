UPSHER-SMITH HONORED WITH HDA DIANA AWARD

Company Wins Best Overall Branded Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturer in its Sales Category

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced that it has been honored with a Distribution Industry Award for Notable Achievement in Healthcare (DIANA Award) for "Best Overall Manufacturer, Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sales Less Than $300M" by the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA). Awards were presented to outstanding pharmaceutical and consumer product manufacturers during HDA's 2023 Business and Leadership Conference in Colorado Springs on June 12, 2023.

"While this is not the first time we have been honored with a prestigious DIANA Award, this year's win holds special significance against a backdrop of global supply and regulatory compliance challenges leading to drug shortages across the industry," said Rich Fisher, President and COO, Upsher-Smith. "This award is validation that a US-based drug manufacturer with a tenured team of account executives can make a positive impact on drug distribution, the pharmacies they supply, and the patients that rely on these channels for their medication."

Added Fisher, "Quality, consistency of supply and long-term customer relationships are in our DNA and we are proud to carry this same commitment across both our brand and generic businesses."

Upsher-Smith recently expanded upon its long-standing, award-winning relationships with distributors with the opening of its new, 270,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, manufacturing facility in Maple Grove, Minnesota. The new site will offer fully up-to-date packaging and serialization capabilities and will support contract manufacturing for third parties. To learn more, visit http://www.upsher-smith.com/plant-c .

Since 1959, the DIANA Awards have been presented to pharmaceutical and consumer product manufacturers that set the standard for excellence in developing innovative new product introductions and promotions, fostering exceptional trading partner relationships, advancing trade relations and creating business practices that benefit the entire healthcare supply chain. DIANA finalists and winners for Best Overall Company are chosen by HDA distributor members who judge companies based on several criteria including: knowledgeable salespeople, high-level customer service, demonstrated flexibility and creativity in marketing, and incorporation of new technologies to ensure product safety and security. Upsher-Smith is included among a distinguished group of present and past recipients who serve as models for leadership and innovation in the healthcare marketplace.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted product supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com .

About the Healthcare Distribution Alliance

The Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) represents primary pharmaceutical distributors — the vital link between the nation's pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics and others nationwide. Since 1876, HDA has helped members navigate regulations and innovations to get the right medicines to the right patients at the right time, safely and efficiently. The HDA Research Foundation, HDA's nonprofit charitable foundation, serves the healthcare industry by providing research and education focused on priority healthcare supply chain issues.

