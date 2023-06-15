The EAST Institute, A Global Leader in Psychedelic Assisted Healing, Announces Partnership With The Bonefrog Foundation, A Veteran-led TBI Research Non-profit, at MAPS Psychedelic Science 2023

The pioneering organizations have formed a strategic partnership, officially debuting at MAPS, Adapting The EAST Method to help treat TBIs and PTSD among our military, first-responders and Veterans.

ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EAST Institute and the Bonefrog Foundation is proud to announce their partnership at the upcoming MAPS Psychedelic Science conference in Denver, Colorado, the annual gathering of like-minded individuals seeking to better this planet and humanity through the advocation of psychedelics and traditional plant medicines. This five-day event, taking place June 19-June 23, 2023, marks the largest psychedelic gathering in history.

The EAST Institute Logo (PRNewswire)

The EAST Institute, A Global Leader in Psychedelic Assisted Healing, Announces Partnership With The Bonefrog Foundation

Based in Atlanta, The EAST Institute uniquely sits at the inflection point between scientifically validated research and the traditional use of natural plant medicines. The EAST team offers a highly unique method for healing mental health conditions, activating personal transformation, and deepening one's purpose and spiritual connection. The EAST Method™ is a structured Entheogenic Medicine Program, designed to accelerate a significant change in a person's Psycho-Emotional and Spiritual state of being for their overall health and wellness. The team serves as experienced facilitators and guides for the person seeking the deepest levels of healing and spiritual transformation. They are dedicated to providing the diamond standard in psychedelic-assisted healing through education, preparation, and integration.

At MAPS, The EAST Institute debuts its partnership with The Bonefrog Foundation, a team of social impact entrepreneurs, special operations combat veterans and scientists all working to legalize the medicinal use of psychedelic mushrooms through research, clinical trials and irrefutable results. The EAST Institute and The Bonefrog Foundation have been working in step to spread awareness and harness the transformative, healing powers of psychedelics to help treat Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) and PTSD, in addition to a wide range of psycho-emotional issues.

"After meeting the team at The EAST Institute and experiencing the work they do marrying therapy with traditional healing practices and natural plant medicine, I knew that they were the perfect partners to further The Bonefrog strategy," says Ben Johnson, President of The Bonefrog Foundation. "Their innovative, ethical and effective methodologies add tremendous value to our mission of providing alternative solutions for our military, first-responders and veterans. We're excited to have such an impactful organization help further our TBI research efforts, as we work toward the development of FDA-approved medicines that will solve the mental health crisis that currently exists in the world," continued Johnson.

"We are so pleased and honored to be partnering with The Bonefrog Foundation to co-create The EAST Method and EMBODI Microdosing Program for our military and Veterans," says Jeff Glattstein, Co-Founder of The EAST Institute. "This partnership will deliver the finest and most specialized and comprehensive modalities to help our military service men and women who are in need of safe, effective and all natural solutions for PTSD, TBI, and their related conditions. Bonefrog is truly revolutionizing the way our service members receive the highly specialized treatment and healing they so desperately need."

EAST Founders, Jeff Glattstein and Lena Franklin will be giving talks at MAPS on Healing Psycho-Emotional Conditions with the Institute's proprietary EAST Method, as well as how EAST and The Bonefrog Foundation work together to result in profound healing, focused and geared towards psycho-emotional healing. Lena and Jeff began the EAST Institute in 2022, based on their decades-long experience as teachers, facilitators, and healers, as well as their personal experience of profound personal growth and learning in the East. Their multi-disciplinary approach incorporates six pillars including Shamanic Healing, Energy Medicine, Transpersonal Psychology, Mindfulness & Meditation, Vibrational Sound Therapy and Plant Medicine.

The EAST Institute's involvement at MAPS will also include a shared booth, in partnership with The Bonefrog Foundation and a Ceremony Room, where EAST team members will offer socializing & networking mocktail hours, and embodied practices and energetic healings for event goers throughout the conference. The Booth will allow for intimate conversation with both the EAST & Bonefrog team members, as well as the chance to enter to win a spot at an EAST Immersion through raffles and giveaways.

During an EAST-led event on site, the team will also be announcing the launch of an entirely new revolutionary offering, EMBODI. This one-of-a-kind, personalized wellness program harnesses the power of natural psychedelic plants in microdoses to rewire the brain, help create new habits, and cultivate a way of being beyond fear. EMBODI supplies are delivered straight to clients' doors and paired with customized education, mentorship, and integration to activate their greatest healing and transformation – all as they go about their daily lives. On a mission to bring innovation, guidance and accessibility to the psychedelic ecosystem, EAST is bringing EMBODI to different unique markets - including consumers, the military & veterans associations, and the therapeutic industry.

"The EAST Institute's presence at Psychedelic Science is one that touches deep within my soul. In terms of healing, EAST is a bridge between the ancient and modern, the North and South, the East and West," says Co-Founder of The EAST Institute, Lena Franklin. "With an emphasis on deep preparation and integration, we're honored to share a path to long-term, sustained, holistic healing and transformation. We embody the inflection point between ancient indigenous ways of practicing medicine and modern science, honoring the traditions of our lineages for the purpose of helping people remember that they have the capacity to heal themselves within. This is a watershed moment for The EAST Institute, for the wisdom keepers we're honored to support and for our ancestors. Together, in sacred collective community, we can amplify and accelerate global healing."

The EAST Institute is based out of Atlanta, Georgia with several new facilities opening around the country in 2023. EAST also offers international immersion, offering the chance to journey back to the sacred lands in which ancient shamanic medicine traditions originated. In addition to their personalized client work, The EAST Institute also offers an Entheogenic Facilitator Training, developed to help licensed professionals go deeper and help change the paradigm of psycho-emotional and holistic healing. For more information, please visit theeastinstitute.com.

About The EAST Institute

The EAST Institute is a leading global organization, honoring the use of traditional psychedelic plant medicines as a complement to modern medicine. We are an expert, seasoned team of Licensed Therapists, Practitioners, Coaches as well as Health and Wellness Professionals, seeking to activate personal transformation, ignite human optimization, and connect our clients with their highest self and purpose. With our proprietary EAST Method, we offer a holistic method for treating mental health conditions and assisting with spiritual growth through various traditional modalities and modern techniques. We provide the diamond standard from end to end, offering the highest levels of excellence at every touchpoint and the best possible care. Our mission is to support the healing and awakening of humanity and our planet, by helping individuals discover their greatest potential and embody true, sustained healing.

About The Bonefrog Foundation

The Bonefrog Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is a team of social impact entrepreneurs and special operations combat veterans who are intimately aware of how TBI and other mental health issues are affecting our community. All equally dissatisfied with the current treatment methodologies, the foundation was designed to introduce and analyze the effects of certain natural compounds in treating TBI to deliver real solutions. Through awareness, education, scientific research, and the push for universal legislation, we want to be part of the solution that will allow more accurate and effective treatments for those with neurological disorders.

Media contact:

Contact:

Brianna Farmiloe

tei@behrmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The EAST Institute