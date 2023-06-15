FAIRMONT MAYAKOBA HOST OF THE CELEBRITY GOLF INVITATIONAL

For the second consecutive year, Celebrity Golf Invitational took place from June 8 to 11 at Fairmont Mayakoba and El Camaleón Mayakoba golf course with the participation of well-known international celebrities.

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, opened its doors to the Celebrity Golf Invitational, an international sporting event that brings together sports and entertainment celebrities such as Hollywood actors Kevin Dillon and Donovan Carter; NFL figures Adrian Peterson, Eric Dickerson, Jorge Posada, Antonio Freeman, Marshall Faulk, Fred Taylor, Christian Okoye, Santonio Holmes and Emmitt Smith; and NBA basketball player Anthony "Spud" Webb.

Fairmont Mayakoba, with AAA-5 Diamond certification, hosted this event thanks to the personalized service, quality, luxury facilities, accessibility of the destination and, above all, the opportunity for attendees to enjoy the new spaces that are part of the hotel's ambitious restoration project since its opening. As host of the tournament, the hotel provided participants, guests and celebrities with a luxurious experience within 600 acres of tropical forest surrounded by crystal clear waters and a pristine Caribbean coastline for an exclusive experience.

The tournament took place at the El Camaleón golf course, designed by Australian golfer Greg Norman and opened in 2006 at the Fairmont Mayakoba hotel. With 18 holes and a capacity for all golfers, the course is also recognized as one of the best in Mexico for hosting the first LIV tournament in Latin America and the first course to host the PGA outside the United States. This green blends harmoniously with the diverse ecosystems of Mayakoba, such as the tropical jungle, dense mangroves, freshwater canals, and the beaches of the Riviera Maya.

This years edition was held in a go-go format, with a total of 9 groups made up of 4 people each and included contests such as Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive and Putting Contest, in which various prizes were awarded to the winners of each category.

Tournament Winners:

Emmitt Smith

Andres Martinez

Pedro de la Vega

Jose Paul Ibarra

To know all the winners in the different categories, click here.

There were sponsoring brands such as Porsche, luxury cars for the Hole in One's; Daniel Espinosa, renowned jewelry designer; Maestro Dobel Tequila and Just Water.

Similarly, this sporting event provides support to the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable children and youth through education. This commitment to social responsibility reflects the shared values of Fairmont Mayakoba, with the organizers and sponsors of the tournament, who seek to make a tangible difference in society.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Fairmont Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the first LIV Golf Tournament event in Mexico and first golf course to host the PGA Tournament outside the United States. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Preferred by Nature verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact call 1(800) 540 6088 or email myk.reservations@fairmont.com, or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba or follow Fairmont Mayakoba on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, and Instagram.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5 400 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit www.group.accor.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information contact:

Fairmont Mayakoba

Cindy Diaz | PR Manager

Cindy.Diaz@Fairmont.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fairmont Mayakoba