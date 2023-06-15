Michael Baker International Promotes Jeff Roberts, P.E., R.S.P.1, to Office Executive - Tallahassee

Mr. Roberts brings more than two decades of experience to new role

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Jeff Roberts, P.E., R.S.P.1, has been promoted to Office Executive for the firm's Tallahassee, Florida, office. In this role, Mr. Roberts will oversee the growth of Michael Baker's portfolio of business in the Tallahassee area and provide operational management, staff management and production/project oversight for the office.

Michael Baker International (PRNewswire)

"Jeff's promotion to Office Executive – Tallahassee recognizes his success in strengthening Michael Baker's client relationships, expanding our business and leading the growth and development of our Wolf Pack colleagues in North Florida," said Tommy Montgomery, P.E., Southern Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "He is well-regarded in the industry for his trusted relationships with his clients and has notably grown our firm's relationship with the Florida Department of Transportation District Three (FDOT D3), which represents 16 counties and 11,500 square miles in Florida's Panhandle. I look forward to Jeff's continued success as he takes on this new role."

Mr. Roberts has more than two decades of industry experience, including the last five with Michael Baker International. Most recently, Mr. Roberts served as Michael Baker's Office Manager and Operations Manager of North Florida. He specializes in project management and transportation design. He is also experienced in pedestrian and intersection safety evaluations, modern roundabout analysis and design, asset management for structures, and public involvement coordination and facilitation for high-profile community enhancement projects. Mr. Roberts is a certified Road Safety Professional (R.S.P.1) and is passionate about helping communities improve safety for all users of the transportation network.

Mr. Roberts has been recognized by the American Public Works Association (APWA) as an Emerging Leader in the field of Public Works. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from The Florida State University.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michael Baker International